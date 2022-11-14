Explainer: What is avian flu and what does it mean for Christmas turkey supplies?

In recent weeks avian flu has made headlines again, and fears are growing that it could have an impact on the availability of Christmas turkeys .

But what is avian flu and why is concern growing among poultry farmers, retailers and the Department of Agriculture?

In July, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued a notice about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) which was detected in seabird colonies in the UK.

While there are many strains of avian flu (H5N1), the HPAI strain is particularly virulent for poultry, wild birds and seabirds.

HPAI infects multiple organs, causing serious internal bleeding and death in almost 80pc of cases.

However, it does not generally pose major health risks for humans, although one person did fall ill last year after contact with an infected bird.

Read More

Distressing images emerged from Bass Rock in Scotland, the Farne Islands in north-east England and the Norfolk coast, at the time, of hundreds of dead birds washed ashore onto beaches.

Ireland recorded multiple cases of bird flu last year in one of the biggest ever outbreaks across Europe. It prompted the Department of Agriculture on November 22, 2021, to order all poultry flocks to be confined indoors in a bid to eliminate any contact with infected wild birds.

HPAI detected in Ireland

An investigation was launched in September after dead sea birds were found on beaches across the country.

Between July and September more than 80 wild birds were submitted to the department’s laboratory for testing. Of these, almost 60 positive HPAI cases were confirmed.

In September, the department introduced regulations requiring flock keepers to apply particular bio-security measures for poultry and other captive birds as a precautionary measure against HPAI.

At the start of this month, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) put out a “red alert” to its poultry producer members, after HPAI was detected in a swan. The swan was discovered in Co Cavan and brought to a Department of Agriculture lab.

The Cavan/Monaghan region produces up to 75pc of Christmas turkeys for supermarkets and butchers and while flocks are mostly kept indoors, about 20pc of turkeys for the Christmas market are typically free-range and kept outdoors.

As a result, the department ordered all poultry producers to keep their flocks indoors from November 7.

The department said flocks must be kept in a “secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access”.

Avian flu detected in turkey flock

Expand Close Avian flu has now been discovered in a turkey flock in Monaghan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Avian flu has now been discovered in a turkey flock in Monaghan

It emerged yesterday that the avian flu strain had been detected in a Turkey flock in Co Monaghan.

The Department of Agriculture has now imposed a 3km restriction zone around the affected farm in a bid to contain any spread of the virus.

Poultry farmers with flocks located within the restriction zone are legally obliged to comply with additional protection and surveillance requirements.

A 10km surveillance zone has also been put in place.

Further testing on the affected turkey flock is being carried out and those results are expected in the coming days.

The department said it continues to advise poultry farmers to follow precautionary measures against bird flu.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although H5N1 can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is considered to be very low.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds.

What will it mean for Christmas turkey?

Despite the widespread concern being felt across the sector, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said there should be an ample supply of turkeys this Christmas.

With just six weeks left to the big day, the department’s Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr June Fanning, said while there is an “outbreak”, at this point “there is no reason to be concerned about supply”.

“Industry have been great in working with us, they have been very good at complying with all the legal requirements," she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“There is no reason to be concerned at this stage. The risk of further spread is out there but industry and ourselves are working very hard to prevent and mitigate that risk.”

Dr Fanning admitted that it’s a “very worrying time for poultry owners” and said they have to “maintain vigilance”, describing the “24/7” threat which bird flu poses as “relentless”.

“It's only as good as the weakest link. It's very easy to walk the virus from contaminated environments into flocks of birds. And both industries are working very well with us and will continue to do so,” she added.

"All we can do is follow the measures and keep the measures in place that will help to mitigate the risk of spread of disease."