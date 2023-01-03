Explainer: What are the new cuts in childcare costs and how can I get them?

Thousands of parents can benefit from cuts to childcare costs that knock an estimated €2,000 off the annual bill per child since Monday this week.

What are the new cuts?

From January 2, the minimum state subsidy available under a universal scheme for the parents of children between 24 weeks and 15 years old rose by 90c an hour to €1.40.

The National Childcare Scheme gives financial support through subsidies to help with childcare costs.

Ukrainian refugees are eligible to apply for the scheme, according to the website.

Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, said the new subsidy rates will substantially reduce costs for early learning and childcare for thousands of families across the country.

The subsidies are available to families using Tusla-registered early learning and childcare. According to the department, the subsidy represents further cost reductions of €2,106 off the annual cost of early learning and childcare for each child.

This change to the scheme is being backed by €121m in budget funding, bringing total funding for the scheme to €358m. So far, more than 98,000 children are receiving support, an 82pc increase since last year.

So how can I get it?

Stock image

Stock image

There are two types of subsidies available – one is universal and is not means-tested and the other is income-assessed.

You can apply for the subsidies online at www.ncs.gov.ie using MyGovID.

Otherwise, you can apply by post, but should first ring a Parent Support Centre on 01 9068530 from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm to request an application form.

To qualify, you or your partner must be ordinarily resident in the Republic, with a legal right to live here or be a national of an EU member state.

Otherwise, you must be a national of Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein or the UK, an asylum seeker or programme refugee, or formerly employed or self-employed in the Republic and still entitled to a social security payment.

When will I get it?

No retrospective subsidies are awarded so they will be valid from the Monday after full completion of an application.

Universal applications have the quickest turnaround times, with some completed the same day. Income-assessed applications can take five to 15 working days, while postal applications can take up to eight weeks.

The subsidy will be paid directly to your childcare provider, who will subtract it from your bill.