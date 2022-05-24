Explainer: Lab scientists are on strike – will it affect me?

Scientists striking at Bantry Hospital, Co Cork, last week. Another two-day strike started today. Photo: Andy Gibson

More than 2,000 medical scientists who work in laboratories and carry out tests on patient samples are on strike between 8am and 8pm today and tomorrow.

Why are medical procedures and appointments being cancelled?

How long will this go on?

Without a resolution, they will be back on strike for three days next week, from Tuesday to Thursday.

Where do they work?

They work in public voluntary hospitals, HSE hospitals, private hospitals and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

Read More

Who is affected?

Thousands of appointments for inpatient and day-case elective procedures and hospital outpatient appointments are being cancelled across the country.

Hospital and GP patients will not get routine testing.

Patients who do not need urgent care in emergency departments can expect delays.

What about critically ill patients?

The Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) has agreed to process tests from emergency departments and ICUs and for cancer services including chemotherapy. Dialysis services will also continue.

How many procedures and appointments are being cancelled?

Tens of thousands. There are normally up to 14,000 outpatient appointments and 300 to 400 medical procedures a day, according to health service sources. They said a significant number of these will be affected.

Over 800 elective procedures will be cancelled in hospitals in the west and northwest alone due to the two-day strike, according to Tony Canavan, head of the Saolta Hospital Group, which runs seven hospitals.

The HSE is asking patients not to phone hospitals. Updates are being posted at www.hse.ie

What is the impact on blood transfusion services?

Medical scientists working at the Irish Blood Transfusion Service joined the pickets for the first time today.

A spokesperson for the Irish Blood Transfusion Service said blood-donation clinics will continue to operate as scheduled, along with testing and processing of all donor blood for hospitals.

However, non-urgent patient testing services will be suspended.

What do the medical scientists want?

They want the same pay as clinical biochemists in hospital laboratories.

The MLSA says the industrial action is being taken in a dispute over unfilled posts, pay parity and career pathway issues.

Union chairperson Kevin O’Boyle said the HSE and Department of Health are ignoring severe problems and burnout in the sector. He said medical scientists carry out identical work to clinical biochemists in hospital laboratories but are paid on average 8pc less.

How long will this go on?

Like any strike, it’s hard to say, but the HSE has admitted there is an expectation of significant disruption. Given the disruption, it is likely that it will try to get the union back to talks.

Why hasn’t the HSE done anything about their demands before now?

The MLSA says the dispute dates back to 2001, when an expert-group report recommended pay parity. It said this was lost within months as a result of “procedural error” in public service pay benchmarking awards.

There have been various discussions over the years, but it does not look like there has been much action taken in terms of meeting the medical scientists’ demands. The strike action is likely to “concentrate minds” towards finally resolving this dispute.

Yesterday, the MLSA claimed that the HSE and Department of Health have made no new attempt to get back to talks following a one-day stoppage last week.

Is it that serious?

The tone of Mr Canavan’s interview on Morning Ireland today was concerning. He said the possibility of a further three-day strike going ahead next week “doesn’t bear thinking about”.

He added that staff rely on tests to tell them if a patient is deteriorating and, in the absence of that test, there is a risk that a patient will deteriorate and “we won’t be able to respond to that quickly enough”. He warned that significant elective cancer surgeries will be cancelled.

The scale of the procedures and appointments being cancelled as a result of the industrial action indicates that it could quickly become crippling.

How do I know if my appointment or procedure is cancelled?

Hospital and GP staff are contacting patients by phone.

When will I get a new appointment?

The HSE said appointments and procedures disrupted by the strikes will be rescheduled as soon as possible.