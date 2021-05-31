Explainer: How outdoor gatherings could pose a health risk

The mantra is that this will be an outdoor summer.

But the furore around the sight of large gatherings socialising and drinking on the streets of the capital and elsewhere over the weekend has highlighted how not all outdoor events are equal.

Are they just an outdoor substitute for the house parties when it comes to passing on Covid-19 and what level of risk could they pose?

Fresh air

People can get infected outside but the risks are much lower than indoors. The reason why risk of infection is lower outside is that fresh air helps to drive it away and it diminishes.

Ultraviolet light helps to kill it and liquid droplets may evaporate.

The risk of transmission is higher indoors and very specific to indoor air conditions and the type of buildings. Transmission comes from inhaling infected air so it’s why ventilation is so important.

Outdoors versus indoors

Dr Orla Hegarty, of the UCD's School of Architecture, who has researched ventilation and Covid-19 said: "If you are in a pub or restaurant, you can get the conditions where a lot of people can get infected at once because the virus is airborne. It can build up and spread invisibly well beyond two metres in enclosed spaces.

"But you don't get those conditions outdoors.

“Super-spread happens where people are in close space breathing infected air. A bit like smoke, the virus fills up the space and people don't see it. You don' t get those conditions outdoors."

Big gatherings

The sight of crowds at a time when we are treading carefully out of lockdown has created concern these kinds of gatherings can increase spread.

The fear is that efforts to keep some control of the virus will be undermined. Dr Hegarty said, however: "I think this is unlikely to be a super-spreading event.

"Super-spread is where five or more become infected at the same time. The risk outdoors is low unless people are in close conversation.

"It is not that there is no risk. If you are up close talking to someone you could pick up the virus from them.

"If you are in close conversation, it's a bit like being close to a smoker. If you are up close you will smell a lot of cigarette smoke.

"The risk of many becoming infected together outdoors is low.

"It is difficult to get statistics because a lot of people don't know where they catch it and most new infections come from people who either don't have symptoms or who haven't developed symptoms yet.

"In research of more than 2,000 super-spread events, only a handful are suspected to have been due to an outdoor event. In fact, the higher risk may be in transport and from a gathering.”

Measuring the risk

Dr Hegarty said her guesstimate is there were around 600 to 1,200 people around South William Street in Dublin city centre on Saturday night.

"With 400 new cases a day nationally, we can estimate that curently about one in 300 people in Ireland are infectious.

"Statistically, there may have been four people who were infectious in the crowd, but they are unlikely to have been up close to more than another four to eight.

"So although this is a very dangerous disease, we now know that the way to reduce spread is to prevent the high-risk settings of super-spread, not to stop low-risk social and economic activity."

Assessing risk

The city council needs to get organised with benches, toilets and bins, said Dr Hegarty.

"The gardaí need to support the plan for an outdoor summer, so that low-risk activity can happen, rather than sending people back indoors.

"We need to manage the situation. We cannot all stay at home and we cannot assume that all social activity is high risk, because mostly it depends on where you meet not who you meet.

"We have enough knowledge of this disease now to do proper risk assessments and to target the areas of high risk, and support activity in places of low risk."

The road ahead

Dr Hegarty has pointed to the need for vigilance with the reopening of hotels and indoor dining without masks.

"Staff work in kitchen areas in close proximity. Many are younger and unvaccinated and guests spend time without masks in enclosed spaces.

"There are risks in lifts, corridors and toilets where stale air can build up, if not well ventilated. You could have a poorly ventilated hotel dining room with 50 people in it for an hour which could result in super-spread among the staff and guests. Many restaurant outbreaks have been documented."