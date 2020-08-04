Explainer: How likely are pubs to reopen on August 10 and how much longer will we have to buy substantial meals?

When will we know if pubs can reopen next Monday?

We should find out this evening if pubs that don’t serve food can reopen on August 10.

This will happen after a cabinet meeting this afternoon. The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has been meeting this morning and the cabinet will consider its advice.

The government decision on pubs is part of a bigger decision on whether we are ready to move to phase four of its reopening plan from Monday.

Is it likely to be allowed?

It’s difficult to call. It’s a tricky decision for Taoiseach Micheál Martin who will want to avoid following the example of other jurisdictions like Leicester or Melbourne where there are second lockdowns. Reopening pubs or nightclubs too early could have a serious impact on the decision to reopen schools.

Nphet is likely to urge caution due to a recent rise in community transmission of the virus.

If it is allowed, there are likely to be strict rules. This could include limits on the number of customers and earlier closing times.

How many pubs would reopen if they get the go-ahead?

Around 3,500 of them.

Where are they?

Many are based outside Dublin, where there are not as many ‘gastropubs’.

Kerry TD and Kilgarvan publican Danny Healy-Rae has said that two thirds of Dublin pubs serve food and it was probably the same in Cork city.

“Once Dublin is sorted, they don’t care about the rest of the country,” he claimed, when the decision to reopen pubs was previously postponed last month.

If permission to reopen is refused, what’s next for the industry?

It is likely that jobs will be lost and some pubs could close permanently. Vintners’ associations warned last month that the government’s decision to delay phase four then was a “hammer blow”. The Licensed Vintners Association said the future of the pub trade was at stake and 7,000 pubs and 50,000 workers depended on an urgent government response that included compensation and support.

How much longer will we have to buy €9 worth of toasted sandwiches to have a pint?

Industry sources claim this rule is likely to stay in place for now. Currently, pubs can only serve alcohol to those who purchase a substantial meal and stay on the premises for one hour and 45 minutes.

Online Editors