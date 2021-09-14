| 14.6°C Dublin

Explainer: Booster shots may be way around waning jab effectiveness for some

 

A third jab may be of benefit to some vulnerable groups. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The fizz of excitement that greeted the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine has gone flat . The dividends are being seen and people are determined to get back to the office or make up ground lost in their businesses and social lives during the pandemic.

The new questions are practical ones around whether protection from the vaccines is waning and who should get booster shots.

Breakthrough infections

The most reliable evidence around how the protection from Covid-19 is being sustained among the fully vaccinated has been researched by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

