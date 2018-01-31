All eyes are on the sky as large parts of the globe experience a rare 'Super Blue Blood Moon'. Here is all you need to know

Explainer: All you need to know about tonight's 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

What is a 'Super Blue Blood Moon?' To properly explain this we need to break it down into three parts.

A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London, Britain, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh A full moon rises behind St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica A super blue blood moon rises over an apartment block during a lunar eclipse in Ankara, Turkey, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas The city landmark weather vane in the form of an Angel, fixed atop a spire of the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral, is silhouetted against the moon partially covered by earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse as seen in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon.(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen behind the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson A blue moon rises over Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A full moon 'supermoon' rises behind Fort Ricasoli in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi A full moon 'supermoon' rises behind Fort Ricasoli in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi A full moon rises behind St Pauls Cathedral London, Britain, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson A full moon rises beside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand , Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) The Statue of Liberty is backdropped by a supermoon, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, seen from the Brooklyn borough of New York. The supermoon, which is the final of three consecutive supermoons, also experience lunar eclipse as it set over the horizon, but only a partial eclipse was visible in the East Coast. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Birds take flight as a blue moon, supermoon and a total lunar eclipse sets behind the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. A total lunar eclipse is also called a blood moon because of its red hue. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP) The moon rises above decoration on a roof, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) A blue moon rises over Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A full moon rises behind St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica A 'blue moon' rises behind the control tower at London's Heathrow Airport. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire A blue moon rises over Waterloo Bridge, London. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire A blue moon rises over Waterloo Bridge, London. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A 'Super Moon' is simply a moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. As a result, it appears bigger and brighter in the sky. According to NASA this is the third consecutive super moon. A 'Blue Moon' is also simple and means the second full moon in a calendar month.

Shot in Blackrock, Dublin Photo: Devon Nair

They are not quite as rare as the famous phrase suggests, with the next one appearing on March 31 this year. However, the next one after that is October 2, 2020.

A 'Blood Moon' happens when sunlight passes through the atmosphere above the Earth, casting a dark colour across the surface of the moon. This happens thanks to a total lunar eclipse across Australia, Asia and parts of the USA.

As is the case with all total lunar eclipses, the Earth will cast a darkened red-tinted shadow across the face of its natural satellite, hence the term "blood moon." How rare is this? The last 'Super Blue Blood Moon' happened in 1866, and according to Astronomy Ireland's David Moore it won't happen again until 2037.

Moore called it a "rare day for astronomers".

Read more: 10 incredible pictures of the Supermoon Will it be visible in Ireland? Ireland will witness the Super Moon and the Blue Moon tonight but the Blood Moon aspect will not be visible to Irish observers

The moon will be visible in Irish skies from around 5pm this evening and will set just after 8am tomorrow morning. With long clear spells forecast this evening and tonight, everybody should get a chance to get out and see the Moon looking its best.

