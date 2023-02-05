Explained: What can you expect from the new plans to address cost of living?

The possibility of giving families another double child benefit payment has been raised as an option in early discussions on cost-of-living measures that the Government is set to announce the week after next.

Senior Coalition figures have, however, cast doubt on the likelihood that a double payment of the €140 monthly allowance per child will form part of the package owing to its cost to the exchequer of over €170m.

But it has not been entirely ruled out with one source speculating it could, if agreed, be paid out in May. More than 638,000 families benefited from a double payment of child benefit last November and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has placed child poverty at the centre of his focus by establishing a new Child Poverty and Wellbeing Unit in his department.

Those with knowledge of the measures being examined ahead of more detailed discussions in the coming days said the focus is likely to be on more targeted measures instead, as well as ensuring that not all cost-of-living supports due to expire at the end of this month run out.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS), the cut in Vat on hospitality, electricity and gas, as well as the reductions in excise duty on petrol and diesel, are all due to expire on February 28.

There is consensus across the Coalition that TBESS should be extended and eligibility criteria changed after a lower than expected take up.

The Sunday Independent reported last week that the current criteria that businesses show a 50pc or more rise in the unit price of their electricity or gas is likely to be reviewed and possibly lowered.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are also aligned on the need to maintain the cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel to avoid prices at the pump going back above €2 a litre.

As the Irish Independent reported yesterday, the two larger coalition parties are prepared to face down the Green Party whose leader Eamon Ryan, the Transport and Environment Minister, has repeatedly cast doubt on maintaining the reduction in excise on fossil fuels beyond February.

Mr Ryan’s Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin, the Arts and Tourism Minister, has also made it clear she wants to retain the 9pc Vat rate for the tourism and hospitality sector. But resistance to this proposal is growing across the Coalition. Last week, Finance Minister Michael McGrath cast doubt on extending the reduced rate.

Like McGrath, several senior Government figures point out privately that this has been a costly measure and a legacy from the Covid-19 pandemic when it was introduced as an emergency measure to boost a hospitality sector devastated by lockdowns. Nowadays ministers take a more dim view of the hotel sector in particular with Paschal Donohoe reported to have accused hoteliers of price gouging in a meeting last August.

​The State has lost more than €900m in tax since the reduced rate was introduced in November 2020. Extending it for the rest of the year would likely cost around €400m. Suggestions that hotels could have their Vat rate restored to 13.5pc while restaurants and bars are left at 9pc — a measure now possible under EU law — have been described as “not impossible but messier for Revenue”, by one senior source, who gave the example of a hotel that offers two nights’ stay and an evening meal.

“There is a question whether it’s actually needed — it was reduced for Covid,” said the same source. Department of Finance officials are assessing whether there is economic merit to extending the reduced Vat rate beyond the end of this month.

Giving households another €200 energy credit before the summer has been ruled out but there are strong indications it will be considered again by the Coalition in the autumn when electricity bills start to rise again.

In the interim, the possibility of extending the fuel allowance season to help vulnerable households with energy costs beyond April 10 has also been raised.

But all sources involved in these matters stressed yesterday that there has yet to be a substantive discussion on what to announce later this month. “There is no consensus really on what to do other than extending TBESS and not fully putting excise back up right now,” said one senior Government source.