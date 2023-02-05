| -0.1°C Dublin

Explained: What can you expect from the new plans to address cost of living?

Double child benefit, reduced Vat rate, and extending energy support scheme all on table for Coalition

Finance Minister Michael McGrath. Picture by Frank McGrath

Hugh O'Connell

The possibility of giving families another double child benefit payment has been raised as an option in early discussions on cost-of-living measures that the Government is set to announce the week after next.

Senior Coalition figures have, however, cast doubt on the likelihood that a double payment of the €140 monthly allowance per child will form part of the package owing to its cost to the exchequer of over €170m.

