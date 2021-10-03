| 9.1°C Dublin

Experts advise shop early for Christmas and don’t delay in ordering home heating oil

Winter of discontent will run into 2022 and beyond

The delivery of key goods and the supply of new homes will be affected, but panic buying only makes things worse Expand

Wayne O'Connor

Bottlenecks in supply chains and labour shortages in the manufacturing, building and transport sectors are expected to run into next year, impacting the delivery of key goods and the supply of new homes.

Industry experts warn global logjams in key manufacturing and transport networks are going to limit the supply of crucial goods here for months.

Material shortages impacting the production of food packaging are expected to continue beyond Christmas, meaning Irish food producers face long lead-in times to have their products ready for the new year.

