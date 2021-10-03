Bottlenecks in supply chains and labour shortages in the manufacturing, building and transport sectors are expected to run into next year, impacting the delivery of key goods and the supply of new homes.

Industry experts warn global logjams in key manufacturing and transport networks are going to limit the supply of crucial goods here for months.

Material shortages impacting the production of food packaging are expected to continue beyond Christmas, meaning Irish food producers face long lead-in times to have their products ready for the new year.

Issues at sawmills and papermills in Europe and delays in the supply and distribution of metals and plastics are being blamed for shortages in packaging materials, but these problems also have consequences for the delivery of new homes.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) said bottlenecks and labour shortages make it increasingly difficult to calculate the cost of building a home or extension, with prices for some materials changing on an almost weekly basis because of pent-up demand and under-supply.

Timber, metal and plastic shortages are contributing to supply constraints for windows, doors, roof joists, steel supports and other materials used to build homes, leading to significant price hikes.

SCSI quantity surveyor group chair Kevin Brady said Brexit, Covid-19 stoppages, the Suez Canal blockage and labour shortages have resulted in “a perfect storm” that will delay delivery and increase the cost of building projects.

A labour shortage is also being acutely felt in the food-processing sector, with many migrant workers having returned home during the pandemic.

Food Drink Ireland director Paul Kelly said factories are struggling to acquire the staff they need to function at full capacity. Meat processing plants and other factories where much of the work cannot be automated are most impacted.

“Where there are skilled positions and specialist roles, there are shortages showing up. There is significant demand and wage inflation, but the general operative level makes up the bulk in numbers – and many companies are facing acute pressures,” he added.

He said overtime and automation were being utilised where possible, but this only helped meet some of the pressure.

Mr Kelly called on the Government to address delays in processing visas for non-EU workers to fill roles to address the shortages.

Transport, packaging, labour and rising food commodity prices are expected to limit the availability of “more specialist” consumer ranges in the future, Mr Kelly added.

Figures last month from the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation show food commodity prices rose by almost a third, year-on-year. These include such staples as meat, cereals, vegetable oils and sugar.

“Ultimately, this is going to lead to food-price inflation,” Mr Kelly said. “We might see slight limitations in product ranges, but I don’t think that will be particularly visible to the consumer, because the shelves will still be full. What you might find is some of the more specialist parts of a product range might not necessarily be there, and producers might opt to stick to high-volume products in a product range.”

The bottlenecks creating problems for builders are also expected to continue into next year.

The SCSI’s Kevin Brady said costs of structural steel increased by 30pc in the past year, and 50pc since 2019. “Massive supply issues” with timber mean the cost of roof and floor joists is up 30pc in 12 months. Rigid insulation used in floors or cavity walls is about 50pc more expensive, and quilt insulation, typically seen in attics, now costs between 20pc and 30pc more than a year ago.

The price of reinforcement mesh, used in foundations, has doubled since 2019, from about €40 to €50 per sheet to around €100. Plywood, often seen in kitchens, is up by about a third, and the price of the metal stud used in partition walls has risen 25pc in the past year.

“In the past, suppliers might have held prices for three or four months. So if you got a price for a steel beam, that would have remained consistent. Now, that period has reduced down to a month, or even weeks in some instances,” Mr Brady said. “It is hard for builders and surveyors to forecast prices with these factors. There are experts in the industry who can forecast costs, but some of these increases are abnormal, and the accelerated rate of change makes it more difficult to do the job.

“People have savings from the pandemic and want to build extensions, so there is high demand for plumbers, carpenters, joiners, blocklayers and almost every trade, but there’s a shortage of people coming into them.”

Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers chief executive Pat Davitt said it is inevitable this will delay the delivery of the new homes needed to tackle the housing crisis.

“Eventually, it is going to affect stock, because building won’t be finished if there are delays in certain areas. It is a nightmare for builders,” he said.

Meanwhile, a shortage of between 3,000 and 5,000 truck drivers has led to Irish Road Haulage Association president Eugene Drennan warning people to consider getting ready for Christmas now to avoid the disappointment or being left without home-heating oil when winter closes in.

He does not see Ireland suffering from the tanker driver shortage that has created huge problems in the UK, but said there are other challenges.

“This year, the end of the barley harvest was missed, in terms of bringing forward malting barley — because there weren’t enough drivers to bring it in fast enough,” he said. “If you want anything for Christmas, especially for young kids, get it in plenty of time. Don’t cause a surge. And if you want to have heating oil, get an order in over the next few weeks.”

