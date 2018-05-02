News Irish News

Wednesday 2 May 2018

Expert from outside Ireland to conduct preliminary investigation into cervical cancer scandal

Minister for Health Simon Harris. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins
Kevin Doyle, Group Political Editor

AN expert from outside of Ireland is to be recruited to conduct a preliminary investigation into the cervical cancer scandal.

The 'scoping exercise' will be expected to provide answers to many of the questions raised in recent days by the end of June.

Health Minister Simon Harris met with Opposition TDs tonight to agree a path forward.

Sources who attended the meeting said there was broad agreement that the priority is to get quick answer to a list of key questions.

While the option of establishing a full-blown Commission of Investigation remains on the table, it will not be invoked until after the initial process is completed.

The Minister is to bring detailed proposals to Cabinet next Tuesday.

Online Editors

