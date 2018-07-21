'Exercise caution' - M50 partially closed after truck carrying horses overturns

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a truck carrying horses overturned on the M50 this evening.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a truck carrying horses overturned on the M50 this evening.

The M50 southbound is closed between J12 Firhouse and J13 Sandyford due to the incident, which occurred at around 6.30pm.

An AA Roadwatch spokesperson said: "Traffic is being diverted off at J12; avoid this section of the M50. There are heavy delays on approach in both directions."

AA Roadwatch shared a photo of the scene on Twitter, which shows the vehicle on its side and several horses standing beside it, they added that all of the animals are fine.

The driver was also uninjured in the crash.

Emergency services are at the scene and gardai have urged drivers to "exercise caution" and avoid the area.

A garda spokesman said: "The M50 south bound near Junction 12 is currently impassable due to an overturned truck that was carrying horses. The emergency services are at scene.

"This stretch is expected to remain closed until a crane arrives to remove the overturned truck.

"Motorists are being asked to avoid this stretch of the M50 and to take alternative routes until the vehicle is removed."

Online Editors