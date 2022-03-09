The cut to excise duty on petrol and diesel will remain in place until August 31.

The Cabinet is this morning signing off on a plan which will see excise on petrol will be cut by 20c per litre and 15c per litre on Diesel.

The move aims to ease the impact of sky-rocketing fuel prices sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Government expects the new measures will mean a 60 litre tank of petrol will cost €12 less and a 60 litre tank of diesel will cost €9 less.

Meanwhile, marked gas oil will fall by 2c per litre.

Cabinet ministers are meeting this morning virtually to sign off on cuts to excise duty.

Heating home oil is not included in the price cuts.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will later on today bring the financial motion to the Dáil, which will have to be passed by midnight after a vote from TDs.

The cost of petrol and diesel has risen sharply in recent months but has sky-rocketed significantly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A number of filling stations pushed prices at the pumps over €2 a litre over the weekend.

Households are already struggling to deal with the cost-of-living crisis that has seen inflation at a 20-year high.

The cost of petrol alone at the pumps has gone up by 70 cent a litre since January of last year, the Dáil heard yesterday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that the war in Ukraine was going to increase further the cost of fuels.

Sinn Féin said yesterday a cut in excise duty could reduce the price at the pumps by 25c a litre and should be done immediately.

Excise duty should also be taken off home heating oil, with a half-tank now costing households €700, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil.

“And we're now at a point where many people can no longer afford to put fuel in their car to get to work. This is particularly difficult for people who live in remote and rural areas where they do not have access to frequent public transport.”

In that same timeframe, since January 2021, the price of home heating oil has doubled, she said.

Ms McDonald said she knew of many people who were “layering up with clothes”, or heating one room in their home, or choosing not to heat their homes at all, she said.

“Some people are staying in bed to stay warm, particularly seniors.”

Fuel hikes were not sustainable for any worker, family or small business, she said.