Ex-prisoner who was held hostage by fellow inmate loses €60,000 personal injuries claim against Irish Prison Service

A High Court judge has thrown out a €60,000 personal injuries claim by an ex-prisoner who was held hostage for over four hours by a fellow inmate at Limerick Prison almost eight years ago.

Mr Justice Mark Heslin said John O’Donnell (51) had been put through “a horrifying ordeal” on the evening of November 11, 2013.

O’Donnell was taken captive and tied up by a fellow inmate in a cell before he freed himself prompting an Irish Prison Service (IPS) Control and Restraint team to force their way into the cell and rescue him.

O’Donnell, from Tipperary town, suffered a number of stab wounds from a plastic knife to his neck and head as he broke free from the assailant in the cell.

He sued the IPS for negligence and breach of duty as part of his unsuccessful personal injuries action.

He will now be left with a legal bill after Mr Justice Heslin ruled that he must pay the legal costs of the IPS.

The judge said he had nothing but sympathy for O’Donnell, who he said, “was in a situation which was no fault of his own”, but ruled that he must pay the legal costs of the IPS.

In evidence, O’Donnell said that during the ordeal, the hostage taker - who was serving a 10-year jail term at the time - made threats against him and his family, threatened to cut his throat with a razor blade and to throw boiling water on him as he boiled a kettle.

O’Donnell - who was serving a prison term for a drugs offence - said during the hostage situation he was worried that he would never see his family again.

He told the court that has not been able to sleep right since, is now wary of people and is always waiting for something bad to happen.

In his ruling in the High Court sitting in Ennis, Mr Justice Heslin found the IPS had provided O’Donnell with reasonable care in trying to resolve the situation.

“This was a very unfortunate incident and I can’t conceive how difficult it must have been for Mr O’Donnell. It was an appalling experience for him," he said.

“However, the fault lies with one party and one party alone and that is the aggressor, not the Irish Prison Service.”

The judge said that a careful weighing up of the evidence does not establish a breach of duty against the IPS.

The IPS team on site during the incident included a trained negotiator.

Mr Justice Heslin said the senior IPS official making decisions on the day, Mark Kennedy – since promoted to Governor of Limerick Prison - made decisions on the day with one issue in mind and that was the safety of O’Donnell and the desire to make safe his release.#

The judge said both prisoners were on an enhanced regime as both were trusted prisoners and there was nothing to alert the IPS that this situation might occur.

He said the IPS response was in line with training and did not constitute a failure of duty to O’Donnell on behalf of the IPS.

On the decisions made by Mr Kennedy on the day, Mr Justice Heslin said the court couldn’t second guess decisions made in good faith by an appropriately trained professional who was motivated only by securing the safe release of O’Donnell.

The case was before the High Court as O’Donnell was appealing a circuit court ruling dismissing his claim.

Mr Justice Heslin noted that Mr Kennedy told the court that hostage situations are very rare and it was the first he had dealt with at Limerick Prison.

Mr Kennedy said the rescue effort went as planned and like it would in training.

Mr Justice Heslin noted that the aggressor in the case was immediately transferred to Portlaoise prison after the incident.