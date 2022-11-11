Ex-employee of presidential hopeful Peter Casey awarded just €250 after contributing to his unfair sacking

A recruitment consultant working for former Presidential candidate Peter Casey was unfairly dismissed, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has found.

However, Michael O’Sullivan, who was employed at Mr Casey’s executive recruitment company, Claddagh Resources, was awarded just €250 in compensation after a WRC adjudicator found he had contributed to his dismissal.

In a determination due to be published in the coming days, adjudicator Pat Brady said Mr O’Sullivan’s employment was terminated by Mr Casey “without even the slightest nod in the direction of a fair process”.

However, Mr Brady found Mr Casey, a former judge on TV show Dragons’ Den, had been provoked into firing Mr O’Sullivan after the recruitment consultant sent an “unacceptably threatening” email to a work colleague who resigned from the business a short time later.

Mr O’Sullivan, whose position was under pressure at the time due to his work performance, believed the woman had been “speaking negatively” about him. In the email, he falsely claimed he received legal advice that her alleged behaviour was grounds for her dismissal and for him to sue her for defamation.

In correspondence, the company later said the woman never spoke negatively to senior management about him.

In his determination, Mr Brady said: “The letter sent by the complainant was entirely unjustified and I take the circumstances of this deplorable conduct and his contribution to the dismissal into account in making my award of compensation.”

The adjudicator added: “He made an outrageous and unfounded threat against a female co-worker for which he did not offer any evidence, his purpose was to intimidate her, he lied about it being based on legal advice, and it resulted in her resignation from her employment.”

Mr O’Sullivan worked at the Co Donegal headquartered recruitment firm between April 2018 and March of last year. He said that during his employment he managed an account and had a very good relationship with his senior manager. However, he was twice put on a “performance improvement programme”, the second of which he alleged contained unrealistic targets.

In November 2020 he was given 90 days to improve his performance or find another job.

However, he was not sacked until the following March.

He said the dismissal had a big impact on his morale and self-esteem, and he was out of work for six months afterwards.

The company denied Mr O’Sullivan was unfairly dismissed, saying his employment was terminated on the basis of a breach of policy, misconduct, and performance issues. It alleged he had significantly underperformed and, in particular, failed to place job candidates with clients.

In a submission, it argued that a dismissal for performance issues did not attract the requirement to apply principles of natural justice.

But Mr Brady found the decision to terminate Mr O’Sullivan’s employment arose directly from the email, and not from the performance issues.

He found the dismissal was unfair, but having regard to Mr O’Sullivan’s contribution to it, he awarded him just €250.