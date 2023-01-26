Eviction ban extension possible as housing supply crisis persists

The Government is considering extending the winter eviction ban past the end of March cut-off date as the crisis in housing supply and emergency accommodation persists.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the matter had been discussed but any decision would have to be by the whole of government.

The ban prevents landlords evicting tenants whose tenancy was due to end between October 30 last year and March 31 this year, until after that period ends.

In certain circumstances, the protection against eviction continues to June 18.

New quarterly homelessness figures are due on Friday and Mr O’Brien said while they there had been a slowdown in the numbers, he wanted to see a reduction and a reversal.

Homeless charities have warned, however, that the situation is likely to worsen with emergency accommodation under huge strain due to the large numbers of Ukrainian refugees and other people seeking protection.

The Citywest transit hub had to turn away new arrivals this week, leaving small numbers of people facing nights on the street.

“We have a big challenge in relation to new arrivals. There is no question about that,” Mr O’Brien.

“No-one wants to see anyone sleeping the street regardless of their background and we’ll do everything we can to avoid that.”

He credited the eviction ban with helpless to ease the referrals to emergency accommodation during the winter but said he no decision had been made whether to extend it.

“We haven’t made our mind up on that. We’re keeping an eye on it. We‘ve had discussions on it,” he said.

“The eviction ban doesn’t have a cliff edge. It runs to the end of March and continues then on a phased basis to the end of June, but what we want is to use that period to deliver extra homes for people.”

The Minister was speaking after telling the Dáil that his Housing For All policy was delivering and that the delivery of new homes was ahead of target.

“We have turned a corner on housing. We need to do more, we’re fully aware of that but we’ve a good pipeline into this year.

“We're not being complacent about it in any way, shape or form. Our number one priority is to make sure we are delivering homes for our people and tackling homelessness as well.”