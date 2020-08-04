The ad used the format of a talk show to discuss tampons

IN my first year of secondary school, two things happened that I remember vividly.

One was that I used a tampon for the first time.I had been left sanitary towels by my mother when I told her I had started my periods, but after a few months, I thought I would give the other option a go.

I must have found some in my older sister’s drawers, so that morning, in it went.

In school later that day, I sat in a circle with my pals which is something we did often. A catch up, a bit of gossip. And the conversation moved to sanitary wear.

“Bananas or bullets?” The question went around the group. Basically did you use sanitary towels or tampons?

The answers were mixed, but when it came to me, I told the group that it was the first day using a tampon.

However, I told them I didn’t really like it because it was painful. They looked at me confused.

“You know how it sticks out?” Well you’d swear I had told them I had cut my foot off with a saw.

The screams. “WHHHAT? NOOO!!!! OUUCHHHH”. I hadn’t ‘got it up there’.

We laughed and some of us went to the loos. Two pals stood in the toilet next to mine, and talked me through the procedure, like dismantling a bomb in Die Hard.

“Gently does it now….”

That’s when I learned to‘get it up there’. The best advice I had received in a while.

Ads are not the place to learn important information like this. But you know what? It’s no harm if they are.

The banning of the tampon ad was a joke, something I saw BBC Women’s Hour discussed.

Everyone outside this nation is aware that only in Ireland could this happen.