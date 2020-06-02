'Everyone is heartbroken. Utterly devastated' - tributes paid as body of boy (5) recovered from Mayo lake

The body of a young boy who was recovered from Lough Mask is removed in a hearse this morning Pic Paul Mealey

Loved ones of a young boy who tragically drowned on Lough Mask on Monday evening, stood at the shoreline all night until his body recovered early this morning.

The five-year-old, from Tourmakeady, had been playing with his siblings in a dinghy in a shallow area of the lake, known to be safe when a sudden gust of wind caused the vessel to drift rapidly out of reach.

It’s understood the boy stood up, which caused the dinghy to capsize.

A local person, who asked not to be named, said the community is devastated by tragedy.

Gardai and local volunteers on the shore of the Lough Mask Pic Paul Mealey

Gardai and local volunteers on the shore of the Lough Mask Pic Paul Mealey

“I know the family, they are the best of people and I know that beautiful little boy.

“They were bathing in a very safe, secluded part of the lake. It is shallow and safe.

“The wind picked up a little bit and he drifted and it all happened within a matter of minutes.

“They were being minded carefully there is no question about that.

“The wind brought him beyond the safe area very quickly and we don’t know but he must have panicked and stood up and fell out. He was lost within five minutes.

“That was about 6pm. We saw the helicopter coming we realised there was a panic happening in front of our eyes.

“We ran down to the shoreline and at that stage, the Coastguard were there, the local fishermen, people out on jet ski’s and that kind of thing all converged on the area. All trying to help.

“The helicopter arrived then from Sligo and it began to search the area.

“All the boats pulled back to let it do its job as it (the helicopter) had a heat sensor.

“Then it ran out of fuel. While we were waiting for the second helicopter, the local people continued the search.

“Then the second helicopter arrived and searched again and then it too had to pull out.

“By that time the garda dive team had arrived and it was getting dark but they and the Grainne Uaile Sub Aqua unit combed the area for hours.

“Then this morning, close on 8.30am, they found him.

“The local community were at hand through the night feeding everyone and bringing cups of tea.

“Everyone is heartbroken. Utterly devastated.

“The only comfort in all of this horror is if this (the search) went into days or weeks it would have been awful. They have him home and he’s not lost out there.”

Local Councillor Michael Burke said the community will come together to help and support the family in the weeks and months ahead.

“There must have been 80 boats out there (on the lake) this morning trying to find him. The community here is strong and supportive and we will come together for them.

“It is horrendous. People are devastated.

“We all think we have been through tough times with the coronavirus but that fades into insignificance when you see a young child being taken away like this.

“We will gather around the family because there is going to be dark times.”

