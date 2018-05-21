Residents of Enniskerry in Wicklow have spoken today of their shock at the suspected abduction and disappearance of Jastine Valdez.

'Everyone is absolutely in shock' - Residents of village 'devastated' at student's disappearance

Jastine Valdez, 24, from Enniskerry, was last seen being bundled into a Nissan Qashqai SUV near her home on Saturday evening.

The suspect was shot dead by an officer in a confrontation on Sunday evening after gardai traced the vehicle to the Cherrywood business district south of Dublin. The R760 road on the outskirts of Enniskerry remains cordoned off by gardai on Monday afternoon as residents spoke of their shock at Ms Valdez's disappearance.

Local Sinn Fein TD John Brady said it's critical that anyone with any information contacts gardai. He told Independent.ie: "It's a shocking incident. I think everyone in the Bray and Enniskerry area is in complete shock.

"Everyone is still very hopeful that she is found safe. I've been speaking to the Filipino community and they really are in disbelief. "I appeal to the public, if anyone has any information to contact Bray Garda station. It's critical we put the movements from the weekend together to find her. "

Bernard Cawley, 57, from Executive Dry Cleaners, said that Ms Valdez is a regular customer. "She's very, very friendly, always smiling and laughing," he said.

"She's a lovely girl and always brings a smile to your face.

"Everyone is absolutely in shock and devastated by what's happened.

"The main thing for everyone in the village now is to hope she is found safe and well." Sandra Archer, who runs a clothes shop in the village, said: "This area is so quiet normally, people leave their doors unlocked because there is no crime.

"I'm just shocked." The man who was killed has been named locally as 40 year-old Mark Hennessy, from Bray, in Co Wicklow.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman's Commission is investigating the shooting. No trace of Ms Valdez, an accountancy student at IT Tallaght who is originally from the Philippines, has been found. Gardai have said they are extremely concerned for her safety.

She was walking home along the Kilcrony road in Enniskerry at around 6.15pm on Saturday when she was attacked and abducted. Gardai renewed their appeal for information this morning. Mark Congdon, Honorary Consulate with the Philippine Consulate in Dublin, said that everyone is hoping for a "positive outcome."

"I would like to offer my sincere thoughts and prayers for Ms Jastine Valdez and her family during this terribly difficult time, may we all deeply pray for a speedy and positive outcome." He added that vigils will be held for Ms Valdez at 8pm at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel on Dublin's Batchelors Walk and also at the St Fergal's Church on the Killarney Road in Bray. Anyone wishing to attend to offer their prayers for the family are very welcome.

Ms Valdez is described is being around 5ft and of slight build, with long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, white T-shirt, grey leggings and running shoes. Gardaí appealed to anyone with information about the incident or the car to contact them at Bray station on 01 6665300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.

Press Association