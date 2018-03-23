'Everybody is devastated' - Gardai appeal for witnesses following collision that killed two female pedestrians
A garda forensic examination team remains at the scene of a fatal collision in Galway this morning as locals spoke of 'devastation' at the death of two women in their 50s.
Two female pedestrians were fatally injured in Ballinalsoe following a collision involving two vehicles Station Road at approximately 5.40pm on Thursday evening.
Local councillor Dermot Connolly told Independent.ie this morning that "everybody is devastated" at the death of two "well-known local women".
Mr Connolly said it was believed the two women had been out for a walk at the time of the incident.
Mr Connolly said he passed the scene last night and it was sealed off with a number of emergency vehicles in the vicinity.
The road was closed to traffic following the serious collision to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardai have confirmed this morning that Station Road (R358) remains closed from the junction with the R348 to before the Train Station to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Diversions are in place via the Killure Rd to access the Train Station from the Ballinasloe side.
Gardai also appealed for witnesses to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors