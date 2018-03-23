'Everybody is devastated' - Gardai appeal for witnesses following collision that killed two female pedestrians

Independent.ie

A garda forensic examination team remains at the scene of a fatal collision in Galway this morning as locals spoke of 'devastation' at the death of two women in their 50s.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/everybody-is-devastated-gardai-appeal-for-witnesses-following-collision-that-killed-two-female-pedestrians-36735579.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36734865.ece/de196/AUTOCROP/h342/accident%20003.jpg