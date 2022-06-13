‘Every time we get a delivery the price is going up’ – fuel merchants feel the pinch as petrol prices soar

“We don’t know how bad things are going to get – we haven’t a clue,” says David Wheatley of the ongoing fuel crisis.

The situation is as bad as the fuel merchant can remember in the 30-year history of his family-owned business, Ultima Oil in Kilpedder, Co Wicklow. It was set up in 1991 by his parents, Matt and Ann Wheatley, who are now aged in their 90s.

As well as their traditional petrol station, the company supplies home-heating oil, tractor diesel, oil tanks and lubricants, so David is well attuned to what is going on.

However, now he says he is being forced to maintain a keen eye on world affairs to assess what developments might take place amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Read More

Last week it emerged that the Government was discussing contingency measures in the event of a fuel crisis, including non-essential workers being told to work from home, limits on travel and the amount of fuel that could be purchased by motorists, as well as reduced speed limits on motorways.

The Department of the Environment later claimed Ireland was “reasonably well insulated” from direct supply shocks, since few imports of crude oil and a comparatively small proportion of Ireland’s refined product originate in Russia.

The spokesman said the short to medium-term supply outlook was “positive”, with no major supply difficulties expected over the upcoming months.

However, even for those within the business, the trading environment is “difficult”, David said.

His business employs 20 staff and has trucks on the road every day making home oil deliveries and collecting fuel from Dublin Port.

“We would be very competitive, but every time we get a delivery the price is going up. Most people are very understanding because they know what is happening but other people get a shock when the see the price they’re paying,” he said.

“The margins are very tight for petrol. We are making about 5c a litre – that’s the average profit – but the Government is getting 70c a litre.

“And the higher the price is, the more tax they’re getting.”

Home-heating oil, meanwhile, is now around €1,400 for 1,000 litres when last year it was around €700.

He called for taxes to be cut, saying it could be a very tough winter for people otherwise. He also criticised the carbon tax, saying it had come at a bad time.

“It’s a worry the price of it for people. A lot of people are still on oil and when it comes to home heating they don’t have a choice. It might be different when it comes to diesel because they might be able to cut down on their travel but they have to get the home-heating oil,” he said.

“There are probably not enough people up in arms about it. We’ve been told to take it on the chin. I know it’s across the board and it’s the same everywhere but the Irish Government have a lot of tax and duty on this and a lot of companies are starting to feel the pain – we’re feeling it ourselves.”

Taxi man Michael Kelly from Greystones was filling up his tank at Kilpedder and said he was noticing the difference in prices.

“The airport in from Greystones is about €10 extra in diesel for the trip. It used to be €15 now it’s €25. And they’re talking about raising our prices – but they won’t be able to raise them that much,” he said.

He drives here because it is around 10c cheaper than his local garage. “It’s €2.08 there but it’s under €2 here. I’ll drive to anywhere I can find it cheaper,” he said.