| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Every time we get a delivery the price is going up’ – fuel merchants feel the pinch as petrol prices soar

David Wheatley, who owns Ultima Oil in Kilpeddar, Co Wicklow, says people don’t know how bad it is going to get’

David Wheatley, owner of Ultima Oil and Kilpedder filling station. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

David Wheatley, owner of Ultima Oil and Kilpedder filling station. Photo: Frank McGrath

David Wheatley, owner of Ultima Oil and Kilpedder filling station. Photo: Frank McGrath

David Wheatley, owner of Ultima Oil and Kilpedder filling station. Photo: Frank McGrath

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

“We don’t know how bad things are going to get – we haven’t a clue,” says David Wheatley of the ongoing fuel crisis.

The situation is as bad as the fuel merchant can remember in the 30-year history of his family-owned business, Ultima Oil in Kilpedder, Co Wicklow. It was set up in 1991 by his parents, Matt and Ann Wheatley, who are now aged in their 90s.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy