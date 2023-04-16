| 9.3°C Dublin

Events marking 25 years of Good Friday Agreement may give ‘impetus’ to re-start power-sharing

Tánaiste Micheál Martin. Photo: PA Expand

Tánaiste Micheál Martin. Photo: PA

David Young

Events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement can provide an impetus to restore devolved governance at Stormont, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

He was commenting as political leaders from the Good Friday Agreement era prepared to participate in a major three-day conference in Belfast commemorating the 1998 deal.

