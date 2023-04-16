Events marking 25 years of Good Friday Agreement may give ‘impetus’ to re-start power-sharing

Events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement can provide an impetus to restore devolved governance at Stormont, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

He was commenting as political leaders from the Good Friday Agreement era prepared to participate in a major three-day conference in Belfast commemorating the 1998 deal.

Former US president Bill Clinton, ex-US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and chairman of the Good Friday talks Senator George Mitchell attended several events in Belfast over the weekend ahead of the start of the conference at Queen's University on Monday.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and former UK prime minister Tony Blair will also be among the high-profile figures participating at Queen's.

An attending US delegation appointed by President Joe Biden will be led by his special envoy to Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III.

Current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are due to attend later in the week.

The commemorations are taking place at a time when the powersharing political institutions created by the Good Friday deal are in abeyance due to a row over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the Stormont assembly and executive in protest at economic barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

"I would like to think that there's a genuine desire to get the institutions back up and running," Mr Martin said today.

"I've met with all of the party leaders over the last year and, irrespective of their positions, they've all resolutely said that they want the institutions back up and running."

Mr Martin, who will also attend the conference, said the Windsor Framework recently agreed by the UK and EU had resolved many of the issues created by the contentious post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

He expressed frustration that Stormont was still in cold storage nearly a year after last May's Assembly election.

"All around the world when elections happen, parliaments get convened," he said.

"And I think there was a real necessity to do that in Northern Ireland to respond to the mandate that the people have given their public representatives to enable them to deal with very significant challenges facing Northern Ireland, in respect of economy, health and housing, and many other issues.

"And there are many newly elected MLAs who I know would dearly love the opportunity to participate in the Assembly. Indeed, I've met a number of them from different parties.

"And they're impatient with the fact that the mandate that they have been given by the electorate, they do not have the opportunity to reflect that mandate in the Assembly.

"I would like to think next week may give an impetus and a cause for reflection. I think there is space being provided for people to assess the situation, analyse it from their perspectives.

"But there is no getting away from a very basic democratic thing, which is basically when elections happen, parliaments get convened."

Mr Martin was speaking to reporters after attending the annual Fianna Fáil commemoration at Arbour Hill Cemetery in Dublin for the leaders of the 1916 Easter Rising against British rule in Ireland.

On Saturday evening, both Bill and Hillary Clinton were guests at a special screening in Belfast of a film about murdered journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee (29) was shot dead by dissident republicans as she observed rioting in Derry in April 2019.

On Sunday, Ms Clinton attended an event for young leaders who have taken part in the Washington Ireland Programme.

Meanwhile, Mr Mitchell was given a standing ovation as he arrived at Belfast's Lyric Theatre on Sunday afternoon for a performance of a play about the striking of the agreement in 1998.