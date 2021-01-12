European Medicines Agency asked to approve AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine

The European medicines regulator confirmed this morning that it had received an application from AstraZeneca for the conditional approval of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine being developed along with the University of Oxford.

The European Medicines Agency said it would assess the application under an accelerated timeline.

An opinion on the conditional marketing authorisation could be issued by January 29 during the meeting of the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP), the EMA said in its statement.

The watchdog also said that during its rolling review of the vaccine, it had assessed data from ongoing trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

Additional information was also provided by AstraZeneca at the request of CHMP and is currently being studied.

It comes as it emerged yesterday that the first batches of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are due in Ireland this week.

Moderna announced that deliveries to Europe were due to begin yesterday.

Ireland has ordered around 880,000 doses of the vaccine but health officials said last week only around 4,000 are expected initially.

The vaccine must be given in two doses but it can be stored at lower temperatures than the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is the second jab licensed for Europe by the European Medicines Agency.

The HSE will remain mainly reliant on Pfizer BioNTech which has promised 40,000 doses a week to Ireland until the end of February.

Around 35,000 people have got the first dose of this vaccine so far, mainly health workers , including over 3,000 residents and staff in long term care homes.

