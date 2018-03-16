EuroMillions 'Raffle' ticket worth €1m sold in Dublin
A EuroMillions ticket worth €1m has been sold in Dublin.
In Friday night's Ireland Only Raffle a €1m prize was up for grabs and according to the National Lottery the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
No further details on where the ticket was sold have been released at this stage.
Nobody won the main EuroMillions jackpot of €17m, but one Irish player did match five numbers, landing a prize of €31,260.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus jackpot of €500,000, but 88 Irish players matched four numbers, scooping €2,000 each.
Online Editors
