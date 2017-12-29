EuroMillions jackpot worth almost €39million won in Ireland
The EuroMillions jackpot of €38,906,715 has been won by one ticket holder in Ireland.
The winning numbers were 4, 8, 22, 23, 48.
The Lucky Stars were 1 and 12.
There are no details yet of where in Ireland the winning ticket was sold.
It may be Sunday, December 31 before details on where the lucky ticket was sold are revealed.
A spokesperson for the National Lotto told Independent.ie: "This is fantastic news. We don't know where in Ireland the winning ticket was sold or when it was sold, and it might be tomorrow before we know that. The Irish are having tremendous luck with EuroMillions. This is the third EuroMillions jackpot winner in Ireland this year.
In January, a Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88,587,275 EuroMillions jackpot after buying their winning ticket at the AppleGreen Service Station in Lusk, co. Dublin.
In July, a syndicate from the West of Ireland won a life-changing €28,975,630. The syndicate purchased their winning ticket at the Garryduff XL Store in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.
There have now been 12 Irish winners of the EuroMillions jackpot since its launch in 2004.
