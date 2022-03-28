EU nations told to end ‘golden passport’ schemes following Russian invasion of Ukraine

The European Commission has recommended that EU nations end ‘golden passport’ schemes that allow wealthy people to buy their way into the bloc's citizenship, and urged them to assess whether Russian oligarchs linked to the Kremlin or who support the war in Ukraine should be stripped of citizenship rights previously granted.

The Commission launched infringement procedures against Cyprus and Malta in 2020 about their golden passports schemes, and the Russian war in Ukraine has put an increased focused on the topic.

The Commission warned that some Russian or Belarusian citizens who are among the 877 individuals targeted by asset freezes and travel bans imposed since 2014, or who support the Russian invasion of its neighbour, might have acquired EU citizenship or had access to the Schengen area via these schemes.

The EU's executive arm said the countries should now consider whether they should withdraw golden passports issued to such individuals.

In addition, it recommended immediately taking away residence permits that have been granted under an investor scheme to Russian or Belarusian citizens supporting the war or subject to sanctions.

Malta and Bulgaria currently have citizenship by investment plans in operation, while Cyprus which scrapped its own programme in November 2020 is only processing applications submitted before that date. Bulgarian lawmakers recently backed a decision to end its golden passport programme.

Cyprus cancelled the programme after an undercover TV report allegedly showed the parliamentary speaker and a powerful lawmaker claiming that they could skirt rules to issue a passport to a fictitious Chinese investor who had supposedly been convicted of fraud at home.

A 2021 report found that more than half of a total of 6,779 passports were issued unlawfully to relatives of wealthy investors over the program’s 13-year run that generated over €8bn. The report said the government had incorrectly interpreted the law on issuing passports to relatives and also found that nearly 770 foreigners were wrongly granted citizenship primarily because of inadequate vetting.

According to the EU Parliament, 12 EU countries operate residence by investment schemes. The minimum investment levels range from €60,000 to €1,250,000.

It comes as a “golden passport” scheme backed by former Taoiseach John Bruton that rich Russians tried to use to get Irish visas has opened a second funding round and could raise up to €250m.

The Irish Diaspora Loan Fund (IDLF) has already attracted more than €80m since registering with US regulators in December and could triple in size before closing in 18 months, according to chief commercial officer Andrew Furnish.

The scheme is part of the Department of Justice’s immigrant investor programme, which began in 2012 as a bid to attract scarce capital to support Irish jobs.

Its first iteration, which raised €50m in 2018, lured mostly wealthy Russians – who made up half the applicants – alongside many Chinese and Middle Easterners aiming to emigrate to Ireland.

However, Mr Furnish said IDLF doesn’t have “a single Russian in the programme”.

“There was a lot of interest from Russia, but when we started to look at it as a regulated entity and all the anti-money laundering regulations, it wasn’t worth it and we didn’t actually file any applications at the Department of Justice,” he said.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said earlier this month that applications for Ireland’s Immigrant Investor Programme are no longer available to Russian citizens following the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking yesterday, Didier Reynders, the EU Commissioner for Justice and Consumers, said: “European values are not for sale. We consider that the sale of citizenship through golden passports is illegal under EU law and poses serious risks to our security.

“It opens the door to corruption, money laundering and tax avoidance."

The commission's recommendation came after European lawmakers called earlier this month for an end to the sale of citizenship through investment schemes, and for a better regulation of residence by investment programmes.

In addition to its call “to immediately repeal any existing investor citizenship schemes,” the commission also urged EU countries to conduct strict checks before issuing any residence permit for investors.