EU has right to use export controls to ‘leverage’ vaccine firms to fulfill contracts, Taoiseach says 

The EU retains the right to use export controls as a means to 'leverage' vaccine firms to fulfil their Covid-19 supply contracts, the Taoiseach has said.

Mr Martin was speaking during a break from a fractious EU leaders’ summit held against fury at slow vaccine rollouts and evidence of a new upsurge in Covid-19 cases across Europe.

The meeting heard an encouraging message from US President Joe Biden, who joined the summit video link, and pledged more cooperation with the EU on Covid-19 generally and vaccine supplies in particular.

But EU leaders were divided about proposed get-tough measures which clearly target the UK and the British-Swedish vaccine maker, AstraZeneca.

Read More

AstraZeneca cannot export any more COVID-19 vaccines from Europe until is makes good on its contracts with the European Union, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said after a meeting of the leaders of the 27-nation bloc.

“We have to and want to explain to our European citizens that they get their fair share," she told a news conference late on Thursday, adding that companies had to honour their contracts with the EU before exporting to other regions.

"And this is of course the case with AstraZeneca," von der Leyen said. "I think it is clear for the company that, first of all the company has to catch up, has to honour the contract it has with the European member states, before it can engage again in exporting vaccines."

The firm’s EU-made vaccines are helping the UK vaccinate 3.6 times more people than the European Union. But no vaccines made at AstraZeneca’s British plants are making their way back to Europe.

Tough EU export controls proposed by von der Leyen were backed by France, Italy and Germany. But Ireland, joined by Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden questioned the wisdom and effectiveness of these moves.

But the Taoiseach last night signalled that the leaders attending the video-link summit agreed that something had to be done about improving vaccine supplies.

He said the EU’s own mechanisms had established without doubt that the bloc is the biggest supplier of Covid vaccines to the entire world.

Mr Martin welcomed new signals of cooperation between the EU and the UK in a joint Brussels-London statement issued on Wednesday and hoped this could reduce the risk of conflict. But he insisted the EU reserved the right to use “leverage” to ensure vaccine companies fulfilled their contractual obligations.

“In the context of companies that fail to fulfil their contracts with the European Union, the leverage is there to ensure that contracts are fulfilled and also that the European Union has certain safety nets to ensure that they can be assured of supplies,” Mr Martin said.

Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, updated the 27 leaders in efforts to justify EU vaccine export controls. This year the EU has exported 77 million doses to 44 countries – that compares with 88 million doses used within the bloc – and 21 million EU-made doses went to the UK who have sent none back.

But the EU-wide vaccine rollout is poor with an average 14pc of EU citizens jabbed to the UK’s 46pc. Much of the problem is down to supply – and a distinct view that the UK and the British-Swedish firm AstroZeneca are not playing fairly.

The leaders’ summit, which continues on Friday, also saw a fierce clash between some leaders and Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, who demanded a fairer share of 10 million “spare” doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines which had not been taken up as part of all member states’ allocations.

Read More

Online Editors