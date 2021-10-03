EU chiefs in ‘back channel’ talks over Northern Ireland protocol

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has warned he will take his party out of the Northern Ireland Assembly

Senior European Commission figures have become involved in ‘back channel’ discussions in a bid to break the deadlock over the Northern Ireland protocol.

The Sunday Independent has learned leading Commission members have recently had telephone discussions with people outside of political parties in Northern Ireland who they believe can play an influential role in unblocking the current impasse.

For unionists, their biggest concern remains the protocol, which came into operation at the start of the year. It was created as part of the Brexit negotiations to prevent checks along the Border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Checks now instead take place on goods entering Northern Ireland from England, Scotland or Wales. However, unionists say this has effectively created a new border in the Irish Sea.

This week, in an unusual show of unity, all four political parties representing unionism in the North issued a joint statement on the protocol.

The ‘Unionist Declaration on the Northern Ireland Protocol’ was supported by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), the Traditional Unionist Party (TUV) and the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP).

The declaration stated: “We, the undersigned Unionist Political Leaders, affirm our opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol, its mechanisms and structures, and reaffirm our unalterable position that the protocol must be rejected, and replaced by arrangements which fully respect Northern Ireland’s position as a constituent and integral part of the United Kingdom.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has warned he will take his party out of the Northern Ireland Assembly if their concerns around the protocol are not addressed. However, the Commission has insisted the protocol is here to stay.

In a speech during a visit to Belfast last month, Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said the protocol had been the “most challenging” aspect of the Brexit negotiations.

“This solution was shaped, agreed and approved, together — by both sides — and therefore we also share responsibility for making it work on the ground,” he said.

“This solution required compromise. Everyone around the table understood what these compromises meant in practice. And the implementation of this agreement will continue to require compromise from both sides.”

The British government has threatened to trigger Article 16 of the protocol, which allows either side to suspend the agreement if it is deemed as having a significant impact on everyday life, if amendments are not made to the protocol.

A source involved in the ‘back channel’ talks said European Commission leaders wanted to encourage unionist parties to “look more toward Dublin” for support in addressing their concerns.

“The protocol is here to stay and the unionist parties need to realise that,” the source said.

“Many of the concerns they have can be sorted out but unionists need to start looking more toward the Irish government to help them.

“The British government and Boris Johnson have shown they are not interested in helping unionism or addressing their concerns. The Commission wants to get the message across to unionists that they want to solve this problem.”