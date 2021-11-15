EU Brexit negotiator tells Irish senators trust can be rebuilt with UK

EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic has given a remarkably upbeat assessment of talks with the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He told a Seanad special committee on Brexit that all issues under discussion could be solved, with medicines a prime example.

“Our legislative proposal is ready. I can put it on the table this week, but I still want to do it in a in a joint approach with the UK,” the Commission vice-president said.

However, when asked by Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan about “perfidious Albion”, he admitted there had been a sense of Britain “moving the goalposts”.

He added: "I have to say that I worry about the rhetoric and action of the UK.

“Sometimes I have a feeling that we come up with a solution to one problem, and then other problems are put on the table,” he said.

But he added: “We can solve them one by one, rebuild the trust, show we can do it, and develop the momentum for the difficult questions to tackle.”

He said that “the most important currency” in dealing with the UK is the unity of the EU. “I am very glad we have unwavering EU support for a constructive approach and solidarity with Ireland,” he added.

Asked by Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway if the EU was ready to respond if the UK should invoke Article 16, the Commissioner replied that more recently there had been "no negative surprises" (from the British). He and the UK’s Brexit minister David Frost were engaging with their teams.

“But the highlighting of Article 16 scenarios from the British side was definitely not helping this atmosphere either,” he said. "We have to be realistic, and we are preparing for all scenarios, and whatever the outcome, we will be ready.

“Despite the sometimes very tense atmosphere we continue to engage. Our A, B, C and D scenarios would be positive ones, and we hope that this attitude would also prevail in London.”

He added: “Peace is fragile, which shows how important this is. That pushes us to go these extra miles.”

He said he had a positive attitude and was looking forward to a good result for everyone.

On the revised proposals, if the British side had “any additional realistic elements, we are ready to adjust it,” Mr Sefcovic said.

He insisted: “We can can solve the issues – market authorisation, SPS, customs, batch testing, regulatory functions, cancer drugs, veterinary medicine, you name it. Everything I’ve heard which is quite heavy lifting, we have an answer for it.

“We have a good answer for it, we can really solve it and therefore I just hope that the results of the discussion of our technical teams this week would lead to what I hope would be also the political understanding on both sides, that we can proceed with the legal process.”

Achieving agreement and then copper-fastening it with a legal text would make sure “that there will be no gap whatsoever from the first of January (2022) on the uninterrupted supply of medicine, for instance.

“I would say that as an example, and as a kind of litmus test for all the files we have on our table. Because as we are solving the medicines, in the same way we can solve the reduction of checks to make sure that all trade, east-west and north-south, would be absolutely smooth.”

Mr Sefcovic appeared to praise recent raised voices among industry and manufacturing in Northern Ireland in defence of the special trade arrangements enshrined in the protocol.

“I think that the business community is aware of it, because we've been talking to them as to what they believe needs to be done, and what would help them to benefit from the opportunities the protocol brings, but also to reduce the nuisances which Brexit brought to Northern Ireland.

“We are working on both – how to amplify the opportunities and how to reduce the problems created by Brexit. So that's the approach and I hope that we will see the same engagement from our UK partners.”

Democratic oversight would involved Northern Ireland voting on the continuation of the arrangements in 2024.

Mr Sefcovic told the Seanad committee that their colleagues in the European Parliament had the issue of EU-UK relationship and especially the protocol “permanently on their agenda”.

He added: “I know that colleagues from national parliaments are also very much interested.”

But he said Irish politicians should increase their outreach to colleagues in Europe. It would be extremely useful to contact “the coastal states in the European Union, to discuss it with Spanish, French, Belgian Dutch, German and Nordic colleagues - because these countries share the most immediate issues on the table, be it fisheries, the transportation issue, (customs) checks and all the things which we are currently discussing with the UK”, he said.

“I think that it will be appreciated from their side and they will definitely welcome your angle, your views and also your highlighting how important this is, especially from the peace perspective in Northern Ireland.”