EU and UK set to strike Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union have struck a customs deal that could pave the way to end post-Brexit wrangling over Northern Ireland, according to reports this evening.

The EU has accepted a plan that would avoid the need for routine checks on products going into Northern Ireland and agreed that the European Court of Justice could rule on Northern Ireland issues only if a case was referred by courts there, The Times reporter.

Until now the EU had insisted that the European Commission should be able to take cases to the ECJ.

A deal would bring to an end the long-running impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol which has seen the Democratic Unionist Party withdraw from power-sharing at Stormont. It has refused to return until fundamental changes to the protocol are agreed.

The protocol was designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland following the UK’s decision to leave the EU. However it instead saw the introduction of a border down the Irish Sea with some goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland having to undergo checks.

Under the new customs deal, goods destined for Northern Ireland would be allowed in without routine checks, while those ultimately destined for the Republic would undergo customs checks at Northern Ireland ports.

Data on the movement of vehicles collected by the UK would then be shared with the EU with the UK agreeing to investigate any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile under the deal, the EU and UK will negotiate a separate long-term agreement covering the export of meat, live animals and other products to Northern Ireland, with the UK agreeing to uphold EU veterinary standards.

The Times reported that the customs element of the deal was due to be unveiled this month, however the announcement was pulled at the last minute over fears UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would be unable to sell the full package to the DUP and Brexiteers in his own Conservative Party.

UK sources said Brussels had made major concessions, particularly in relation to the jurisdiction of the ECJ.

One source said that the parameters of the deal, which follows months of private negotiations, are in place and it is now up to Mr Sunak to decide whether to sign off on it or not.

However Downing Street has insisted no agreement has been reached and “intensive scoping” in continuing.

The Times reported that while the customs element has been finalised, the exact role of the ECJ and details of the veterinary deal have yet to be finalised.