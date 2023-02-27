UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a senior UK government source has said.

The two signed off on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland as Conservative Eurosceptics warned the “devil is in the detail”.

“An agreement has been reached. The deal is done,” a senior Downing Street source said.

Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen held “final talks” in Windsor, Berkshire, today before she will controversially go on to meet King Charles. Some observers in the UK have said the meeting would drag Charles into the politically contentious deal.

But even with long-awaited changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol now agreed it is likely to be only the start of the most challenging week of Mr Sunak’s premiership.

He is battling to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so they agree to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland to get Stormont back up and running.

DUP support would also be key in convincing Conservative Brexiteers to back the deal as pressure mounted on the prime minister to give MPs a Commons vote.

Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said: “We’ll take our time to consider the detail and measure a deal against our seven tests.”

Earlier in the day, Conservative Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg warned Mr Sunak of a possible Tory revolt if the DUP does not support the deal, despite major concessions expected from the EU.

The former cabinet minister told GB News: “It will all depend on the DUP. If the DUP are against it, I think there will be quite a significant number of Conservatives who are unhappy.”

He said that the position of former prime minister Boris Johnson, whom he described as the “biggest figure in UK politics”, will be “fundamental”.

But arch-Brexiteer Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland Office minister who had been on resignation watch, gave Mr Sunak his support.

Leaving No 10, he told broadcasters: “I can only say this: that the prime minister is on the cusp of securing a really fantastic result for everyone involved.”

UK Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, reiterated his party’s support for any deal but said the real test will be whether Mr Sunak “has got the strength to sell it to his backbenchers or not”.

After a speech in the City of London, he said it is “almost inevitable” that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) will “have to play some part” after the deal, a contentious point for the DUP.

But he said “we’ve got to make progress” on Northern Ireland before making “real changes” to the wider Brexit deal.

Mr Sunak will brief his senior ministers in a virtual meeting of the Cabinet. He will then rejoin Ms von der Leyen to set out the deal to voters in a joint press conference before the prime minister makes a statement to MPs in the Commons.

After arriving in London on the Eurostar earlier today, Ms von der Leyen said she was “looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend”.

