Estate agent who sought €2,000 deposit from clients to get on waiting list for new development apologises and ‘withdraws offer’

An estate agent who sought to charge house hunters a €2,000 deposit just to get on a priority waiting list for a new development in Co Wexford has now “withdrawn the offer”, saying: “I will never do that again.”

Ken Murphy, director of Bridge Auctioneers, wrote to clients looking to buy a home in the Gleann an Ghairdín estate in Gorey to notify them of a priority waiting list that would help them secure first preference on a property in the next phase of the development.

House prices have not yet been set by the developer and the site plan has not been released.

The email said: “We require you to pay a deposit of €2,000 to Bridge Auctioneers now. The properties will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Mr Murphy defended such a policy, saying it was done “because of a lack of property and the demand” and to reduce the number of applicants.

The €2,000 deposit was also fully refundable upon signing a contract or if potential buyers did not secure a property, he added.

There are currently 200 people on the waiting list for 30 houses.

Three-bed houses already built in the estate are being advertised for €325,000, but Mr Murphy said prices are subject to change due to the rising cost of building materials.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mr Murphy said he “didn’t mean to cause any offence”.

“The developer came to me last week and said they have a new phase being launched and quite obviously there is huge demand at the moment, but another auctioneer had told them that they introduced a booking deposit that is fully refundable up until the time you sign your contract.

“I have never done it before, but I drafted the letter and sent it out to clients to see how it would work – and obviously it didn’t.”

Mr Murphy said the idea of the booking deposit was to reduce some of the interest as the number of people on the waiting list already outweighs the properties available.

The email was shared by the Instagram page Crazy House Prices today.

More than a dozen negative Google reviews have since been left under Bridge Auctioneers page, with people criticising the practice of charging deposits to apply for a home.

“I understand... it was naive to think there wouldn’t be a backlash. I decided that I’m withdrawing, I’m not getting involved in that again,” Mr Murphy said.

“I haven’t done it before and won’t be doing it again. There was no offence meant. We hear you. It’s obvious it’s a raw nerve for people and we fully apologise if they took offence.”