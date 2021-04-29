Driving lessons and tests are to return on a phased basis from May 10 with essential workers prioritised.

A huge backlog in driving tests has built up due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the Government has cleared the way for a gradual return of driving tests and instructions in the next two weeks.

In a statement, the Department of Transport said their priorities are first to provide driving instructions for essential workers.

This will be followed by resuming driving instruction and testing for motorcyclists.

The there will be a gradual easing of the backlog, prioritising non-essential workers who have been waiting the longest;

“The details are being worked on by the Department of Transport, in cooperation with the RSA, and with the Department of Health and other departments,” a spokesperson said.

“Further details will be announced as they are finalised in the run-up to recommencing services on 10 May,” she added.

