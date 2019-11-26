E-scooters should be banned from footpaths, RSA says

E-SCOOTERS should be banned from footpaths and confined to use in 30km/h speed zones and in cycle lanes, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has recommended.

E-SCOOTERS should be banned from footpaths and confined to use in 30km/h speed zones and in cycle lanes, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has recommended.

The RSA has also proposed that users of the increasingly popular devices should travel at a maximum of 20km/h, that they should be at least 16 and that the use of the devices should be regulated by local authorities, rather than at a national level.

It also recommends that councils should oversee a permit system for device operators and that gardaí be given powers to enforce the safe and legal use of the devices.

Growing numbers of commuters have been using e-scooters - some of which can reach speeds of more than 30kmph - to travel to work and elsewhere. However, they are currently not legal to use on public roads. Transport Minister Shane Ross had asked the RSA to examine laws and regulation governing e-scooters in light of their growing popularity.

In its opening statement to the Oireachtas Transport Committee on Wednesday, RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock says that electronic personal mobility devices, such as e-scooters, should be defined in law, but in a broad way so as to account for future technological advances.

“Devices permitted on Irish roads should adhere to minimum safety standards e.g. maximum speed of 20km/h,” Ms Murdock states.

She says that while some jurisdictions allow devices on footpaths provided they do not travel at over 6km/h this will be difficult to enforce and because of the risk they could pose to pedestrians "the recommendation is that they should not be used on footpaths”, she states.

The RSA also recommends that there is merit to limiting e-scooters use to roads where the speed limit is 50km/h or less but, Ms Murdock adds, “ideally their use should be curtailed to 30km/h zones. They could be used in cycle lanes, where available”.

The RSA boss adds: “In some countries an age restriction applies to the user, depending on the power of the device. This is a pragmatic approach that should be considered e.g. minimum age 16 for use of a device with a maximum speed of 20km/h.”

Users should also be encouraged to wear helmets and high visibility clothing, the authority believes.

Online Editors