Escaped murderer extradited from Republic to Northern Ireland

An escaped murderer has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

Paul Johnston (37) absconded from Maghaberry Prison on April 27 2017 while on temporary release.

He was serving a life sentence for the murder of Sean May in west Belfast in December 1999.

Johnston was sentenced to a minimum of 19 years imprisonment in March 2002.

He was extradited following a ruling at Dublin High Court earlier this month for being unlawfully at large while serving a sentence.

Johnston was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on May 13 2017 under a European Arrest Warrant sought by the PSNI.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon.

Belfast Telegraph