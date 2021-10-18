| 16.4°C Dublin

Paul Hyland

The ESB is working to restore power to almost 6,000 households and businesses in Dublin’s North Inner city and a number of surrounding suburbs.

ESB Networks has tweeted this evening to say; “We have a fault in the Clontarf and surrounding areas of Dublin 3 and Dublin 5. We are working to repair as quickly as possible.”

According to the company’s online power check page, 5,206 customers in the Fairview area have been affected and the estimated restoration time is between 10pm and midnight.

Meanwhile, a further 515 customers in the North Quays area have also suffered a loss of power. The estimated restoration time for these customers is 10 pm tonight.

More to follow...

