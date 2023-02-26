ESB pleads with former workers: rent your spare rooms to our new hires

The ESB has asked retired workers to help it accommodate new staff struggling to find a home, as the housing crisis hits recruitment at big employers.

The company said the move followed similar initiatives at other businesses.

It comes amid concerns about the impact of the housing crisis on Ireland’s ability to attract talent and investment from abroad, with some firms reportedly buying homes to house employees.

An ESB letter to retired staff has appealed for them to consider making spare accommodation available — because new hires can struggle to find somewhere to live.

Recruiters and other major employers say the housing crisis is an obstacle when hiring top talent. IDA Ireland, the agency responsible for attracting and retaining foreign direct investment, said “it is an imperative” that the Government quickly addresses housing supply.

“Housing is an issue for our clients, and they do raise concerns on the impact of housing challenges on their employees,” IDA Ireland told the Sunday Independent.

The ESB said it launched a campaign last year to hire 1,000 workers over the next three years, but found that “like many growing Irish companies attracting new talent, the issue of accommodation is a challenge, particularly for international candidates”.

The company has “pre-employment support initiatives” in place for roles it seeks to fill for engineers, electricians, traders, and also in finance, IT, human resources and its commercial sector, but the firm also decided to contact retirees, “to see if they could help” said an ESB spokesperson.

“A lifetime of service to ESB is a source of great pride to our retired colleagues and should this initiative progress, it can provide a way for ESB retirees to continue their connection with ESB in a very personal way,” they added.​

Brightwater Recruitment marketing director Eileen Moloney said the efforts of agencies such as IDA Ireland were being hindered by the housing crisis.

“We need to be able to attract skilled workers from overseas, but also keep companies here for future generations of Irish talent as well,” said Ms Moloney.

“There are plenty of jobs, and while there is a skills shortage it has not reached crisis levels yet. But it could, if we keep going the way we are, because skilled workers are choosing to live and work in other countries. This will have a future negative impact on Ireland’s economy and on the workforce.

“The IDA is doing fantastic work bringing companies in, but those efforts will be frustrated if we can’t get accommodation for them.”

Last month the employers’ group Ibec warned the housing crisis is challenging Ireland’s competitiveness and attractiveness.

IDA Ireland said investor commitment to Ireland remains strong and the country is still seen as a place to do business, but housing will have a significant part to play in continued success.

“Ireland has a housing problem, not unlike some other fast-growing economies,” IDA Ireland said.

“It is an imperative for our clients and their employees that the Government continues to meet all its targets under Housing for All. This needs to be done in a timely manner.”

The agency said it hopes the draft Planning and Development Bill published earlier this year will help boost housing supply. The bill aims to streamline and accelerate the planning process.

Osborne recruitment agency’s director of commercial development David Walsh said recruiters have had more conversations recently where they heard anecdotes from clients about people looking for roles outside Dublin because of high living and housing costs in the capital. Some candidates have turned down positions because they were unable to find places to live, especially in Dublin.

“One candidate we worked with recently searched for two months for suitable accommodation and in the end he had to turn the job down,” said Mr Walsh.

“We are also aware of organisations that have actually bought houses for their staff to allow them to facilitate a move, or are stepping in to help new hires find accommodation to rent.

“It really shows the importance of companies taking this on if they want to attract top talent, as they have the local knowledge and contacts on the ground.”

Recruiters said challenges posed by the housing crisis are not confined to particular sectors, but hospitality, tech, engineering, finance and pharmaceutical companies are among those often impacted.

The medical sector has been hit significantly by the housing crisis, with the HSE saying accommodation is emerging as a challenge as it works on a new recruitment programme.

“Although this work is still in its infancy, work and engagements are progressing at pace to identify key areas to be addressed to improve recruitment and retention in the HSE across all staff categories,” added a HSE spokesperson.

“A number of key themes are already emerging, one of which is the challenge of accommodation across all professions and geographies.

“The HSE will work creatively with all of the relevant stakeholders to address this matter.”

St Vincent’s Healthcare Group said it already partners with host families to help accommodate some staff.

“The lack of affordable accommodation and the higher costs of living in Dublin means that many healthcare professionals, whether from Ireland or abroad, often choose to locate outside of Dublin,” a spokesperson said.

“We provide relocation supports to new employees with our recruitment partner advertising for host families to provide accommodation for international nursing staff.”