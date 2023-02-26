| 4.5°C Dublin

ESB pleads with former workers: rent your spare rooms to our new hires

Recruiters say the housing crisis is a huge obstacle when it comes to hiring top talent

Wayne O'Connor

The ESB has asked retired workers to help it accommodate new staff struggling to find a home, as the housing crisis hits recruitment at big employers.

The company said the move followed similar initiatives at other businesses.

