Equipment stolen from Dublin Fire Brigade while they help person suffering cardiac arrest

Thieves stole two pieces of equipment from a fire crew while they were carrying out an emergency call this evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade said that the incident happened while their fire crew was helping a person who had suffered a cardiac arrest in a pub in Cabra.

Unfortunately, while our fire crew were assitisting with a Cardiac Arrest in a pub on Fassaugh Avenue, #Cabra, two pieces of equipment were stolen off the fire engine. Similar to the pictures below if you have seen, or know where the equipment is please get in contact. pic.twitter.com/kKgI7YQ2kG — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 22, 2018

They shared a photo of the stolen items on Twitter as they appealed for information.

"Unfortunately, while our fire crew were assisting with a cardiac arrest in a pub on Fassaugh Avenue, #Cabra, two pieces of equipment were stolen off the fire engine.

"Similar to the pictures below if you have seen, or know where the equipment is please get in contact."

