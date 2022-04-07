Equestrian stars unite to fundraise for learning charity’s new home

Amy McEvoy (10) from Greystones with 'Ginger' , Rachael Blackmore, left, and Nina Carberry who championed support to help raise a critical €3m to secure a new home for Festina Lente. Photo: Colin Keegan

Just hours before setting off on her travels to Aintree, Rachael Blackmore was exactly where she might have been expected – patting down a horse in the company of fellow equestrian superstars.

The residents of Dartmouth Square in Dublin 6 might have been startled to look out of their windows and spot the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner alongside former Grand National jockey Nina Carberry and Olympic showjumper Cian O’Connor – plus a horse and a couple of Shetland ponies – in their Victorian garden square.

It last hit the headlines several years ago when it was threatened with being developed into a car park.

The stars came together to support a cause close to their hearts, launching a fundraising drive for Ireland’s top equine and horticultural learning charity, Festina Lente.

It urgently needs to move from its current home in Bray, Co Wicklow, and is seeking to raise €3m to secure the purchase of Belfield House and lands in Kilpedder, Co Wicklow, to enable it to expand its services to the 150 people with special needs who are currently on its waiting list.

Blackmore, an ambassador for Festina Lente, told the Irish Independent how she has been familiar with the organisation’s work for many years since a cousin of hers attended its facilities and “really enjoyed it”.

“I’m very proud to be an ambassador for them. They do some incredible work with Equine Assisted Learning and they help a lot of people – touching over 40,000 families in Ireland,” she said. “I’m really hoping people can get behind them and help them.

“Hopefully, they will get the funding they need to move premises because the work they’re doing at the moment is fantastic. There are a lot of very passionate people down there and they have some fantastic horses and ponies in their care. It’s great to see – and you can see the benefits first hand.”

Blackmore also said she was looking forward to getting to Aintree ahead of the Grand National.

Back with Minella Times after their historic win last year, she revealed the horse is “in great form and feeling good”.

“He has to carry a lot more weight compared to last year,” she said, adding that she was glad for his sake that he is back at Aintree because “he really enjoyed it last year”.

Young rider Rachael Doak (13), from Redcross, Co Wicklow, was thrilled to meet her namesake and pose for pictures with her.

She was just two-years-old when she first rode a horse at Festina Lente, she said.

“It’s better than doing normal physio, which is boring,” the teenager said, explaining how, as a wheelchair user, horse riding helps her with balance and flexibility.

Sam Murphy (21), from Kilcoole, Co Wicklow, has been riding at Festina Lente for three years. His favourite horse is Ronan, who recognises him as soon as he arrives.

“He likes eating carrots,” Sam said.

