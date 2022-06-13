| 16°C Dublin

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister felt unwell after attending a press conference this morning and took an antigen test which gave a positive result.

He will not attend Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting and will isolate at home for seven days. It is the second time the minister tested positive for Covid-19.

The Green Party leader tested positive in December last year and was forced to isolate at home.

He also tested positive for Covid-19 in November 2021 ahead of a major Climate summit in Glasgow.

However, the result was found to be false positive and a second test was negative meaning he could attend the Cop 26 summit.

The latest Covid figures showed a rise of 56 people to 453 in hospital with Covid-19 and 22 patients are being treated for the virus in intensive care units.

