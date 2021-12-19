Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, his department said the minister is self isolating at home after testing positive for the virus.

“The minister is following all HSE protocols. He has advised the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the Secretary to the Government,” it said.

Read More

“Minister Ryan attended Cabinet remotely on Friday, so members of the Cabinet are not close contacts,” it added.

Mr Ryan cancelled an appearance at an event last week after getting mild Covid-19 symptoms. An initial test for the virus was negative.

However, as the symptoms persisted he got a second test which was positive.

The minister almost missed a chance to attend the landmark COP summit in Glasgow after receiving a positive result.

However, he was advised by the HSE to take a second test which showed up negative.