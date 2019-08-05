A popular north Dublin hotel has hit back at an illegal dumper after she was caught on CCTV throwing her weekly rubbish into its bins.

'Enough was enough' - Dublin hotel returns rubbish to woman caught illegally using their bins

The owner of the White Moose Café and Charleville Lodge, Phibsborough said “enough was enough” when he learned that a woman had thrown a black bag full of rubbish into one of their bins before driving away.

Taking to Facebook, outspoken businessman Paul Stenson warned the individual that if she didn’t collect her litter within 30 minutes, he would share the CCTV footage online.

After the deadline had passed, the video was immediately posted, gaining hundreds of views within a matter of minutes.

White Moose Cafe's owner Paul Stenson

The hotel owner and a member of staff then decided to trawl through her rubbish shortly before mid-night to see if they could find the culprit’s identity.

A short time later, a discarded letter had revealed both the woman’s name and address.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mr Stenson said he then decided to pay the illegal dumper a visit.

“We put her rubbish bag into my car and took a trip to the address on the letter, which wasn’t too far away from the hotel.

White Moose Cafe on Dublin's North Circular Road

“As we drove along this particular road, I spotted the exact same car from the CCTV footage outside this person’s house.”

Deeming it to be the most “logical thing to do”, the hotel owner then returned the woman’s bin bag by placing it directly on top of her car.

“It was mission accomplished as far as I’m concerned,” he continued.

“There were comments pleading with me to split the bag open, but I knew where to draw the line. This woman wrongly put her rubbish into our bin so I simply returned it to her without making too much of a fuss.

“We left peacefully, but not before taking a picture of the black bag on her car and posting it online.

“It was a job well done in my books. Although it was all a bit of fun, the serious underlining message we want to put out there is to pay your own bin charges.”

The hotel made international headlines last year after it banned bloggers after a 22-year-old YouTuber broke down in tears when she was refused free accommodation.

