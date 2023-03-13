| 12.1°C Dublin

Enoch Burke’s fines reach €32,200 as he turns up for work again

Conor Feehan

Sacked schoolteacher Enoch Burke’s fines for contempt of court reached €32,200 today when he turned up at his former workplace despite High Court orders directing him not to.

He is being fined €700 a day for each day he persists in arriving at Wilson’s Hospital school in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath.

