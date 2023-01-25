Enoch Burke: what now if dismissed teacher keeps turning up at school, and where will it all ultimately lead?

With Enoch Burke again attending at Wilson’s Hospital School, despite his being arrested for alleged trespass, it is difficult to see where the saga surrounding his suspension and dismissal will end.

His actions are posing significant headaches for the school, gardaí and the courts.

Many people are puzzled by what the teacher hopes to achieve through what appears to be a futile refusal to comply with High Court orders restraining him from attending at the school.

Equally, questions are being asked regarding what role gardaí have and what further action the school and the courts might take.

What is Enoch Burke’s aim?

The teacher of history and German wants to be reinstated to the job he worked in for four years until his suspension last August following incidents in which he publicly clashed with school management over a request that “they/their” pronouns and a new name be used when referring to a transgender pupil.

The evangelical Christian objected to this “demand”, claiming that to do so would violate his religious beliefs.

He maintains his suspension was flawed and unlawful and that he was denied fair procedures.

Somewhat bizarrely, he also maintains that complying with court orders to stay away from the Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, school would also be a violation of his religious beliefs.

A High Court judgment pointed out there was nothing in the orders which impinged on those beliefs.

Enoch Burke arrives at Wilson's Hospital School on Wednesday morning. Photo: Frank McGrath

Enoch Burke arrives at Wilson's Hospital School on Wednesday morning. Photo: Frank McGrath

But how realistic a prospect is reinstatement?

The possibility seems extremely remote.

Even if the school is ultimately held to have made errors in the disciplinary process, the relationship between him and the school’s board of management would appear to have broken down irretrievably.

This was evident at a disciplinary meeting last week to which gardaí were called.

The meeting became chaotic as Mr Burke, his mother Martina, sister Ammi and brother Isaac loudly objected to the presence of two lawyers representing the school and the absence of the chairman of the board.

They gathered in front of the top table, shouting and gesticulating. The meeting had to be suspended and it only resumed after the Burkes were ejected.

Enoch Burke later denied they had engaged in bullying behaviour.

But the Irish Independent is aware some board members found the atmosphere intimidating.

There were further ugly scenes after the meeting when the Burkes pursued the school principal and others out of the hotel, loudly berating them.

Has Enoch Burke other objectives if he is unlikely to get his job back?

Mr Burke’s likely motivation for defying court orders was discussed in a ruling last month in which Mr Justice Brian O’Moore released the teacher after 108 days in jail for contempt of court.

The judge said the “only plausible interpretation” of Mr Burke's actions was that “he sees some advantage in his continuing imprisonment, otherwise he would have either avoided his jailing or taken the opportunity to bring it to an end”.

The judge said there was no doubt Mr Burke and his views about transgender people were much better known now than before he was sent to Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison last September.

Until then he was an ordinary teacher. Now he is a “a household name”, the judge said.

If this train of thought is followed, it is possible Mr Burke also sees some sort of advantage, in term of publicity for his “religious cause”, to continuing to show up at the school now that he has been released.

However, there is an alternative point of view.

Perhaps, Mr Burke is just a prisoner to his own beliefs, and it is not all about garnering publicity.

A factor that supports this view is he has attended at the school on many days when there was no media presence there.

Enoch Burke, his mother Martina and sister Ammi at Mullingar Park Hotel last Thursday where he faced a disciplinary hearing. He was later dismissed. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Enoch Burke, his mother Martina and sister Ammi at Mullingar Park Hotel last Thursday where he faced a disciplinary hearing. He was later dismissed. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Isn’t it true Enoch Burke would still have his job if he had stayed away from the school?

Yes. The High Court indicated it would have been willing to grant an injunction halting the disciplinary process on procedural grounds if Mr Burke agreed to comply with the court orders.

However, he refused, which was a strategic error on his part.

Had he agreed, the school would have been unable to dismiss him before a full hearing of the case in the High Court.

Why has Enoch Burke not been charged with trespass?

Until this week, gardaí have not intervened at the school, treating Mr Burke’s presence there as a civil issue.

However, this approach changed after his dismissal last Friday and he was arrested on the grounds of the school for alleged trespass on Tuesday.

The teacher was later released without charge and straight away returned to the school. He claims to have been wrongfully arrested.

Gardaí have sought the guidance of the Director of Public Prosecutions and are preparing a file on the matter. This course of action is unsurprising for two reasons.

Firstly, the DPP favours being consulted before charges are brought in cases which have given rise to significant public interest.

Secondly, under the relevant law, authorities must be satisfied that trespass occurred where a person had “no reasonable excuse” for being there and “in such a manner as causes or is likely to cause fear in another person”. Mr Burke can only be charged if this essential ingredient was present.

The punishment for the offence in the District Court could be up to a year in prison.

Is there anything further the school can do?

The school has been trying to minimise disruption and has kept Mr Burke outside its buildings and away from students.

While its gates were closed for a period on Tuesday, this is not feasible solution.

At this point, the school appears to have run though most of its options and will have to wait for decisions from the High Court and the DPP.

A ruling is expected by the end of the week on an application for the sequestration of Mr Burke’s assets. This is a measure designed to coerce individuals in contempt to comply with court orders.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for the DPP to make a decision on possible criminal charges.

