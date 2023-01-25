| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Enoch Burke: what now if dismissed teacher keeps turning up at school, and where will it all ultimately lead?

Dismissed teacher Enoch Burke outside the locked gates of Wilson's Hospital School in Westmeath on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Enoch Burke arrives at Wilson&rsquo;s Hospital School on Wednesday morning. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Enoch Burke turned up again at Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath today despite his dismissal last Friday. Photo: Niall Carson Expand

Close

Dismissed teacher Enoch Burke outside the locked gates of Wilson's Hospital School in Westmeath on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dismissed teacher Enoch Burke outside the locked gates of Wilson's Hospital School in Westmeath on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Enoch Burke arrives at Wilson&rsquo;s Hospital School on Wednesday morning. Photo: Frank McGrath

Enoch Burke arrives at Wilson’s Hospital School on Wednesday morning. Photo: Frank McGrath

Enoch Burke turned up again at Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath today despite his dismissal last Friday. Photo: Niall Carson

Enoch Burke turned up again at Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath today despite his dismissal last Friday. Photo: Niall Carson

/

Dismissed teacher Enoch Burke outside the locked gates of Wilson's Hospital School in Westmeath on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

With Enoch Burke again attending at Wilson’s Hospital School, despite his being arrested for alleged trespass, it is difficult to see where the saga surrounding his suspension and dismissal will end.

His actions are posing significant headaches for the school, gardaí and the courts.

Most Watched

Privacy