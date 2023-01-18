Suspended teacher Enoch Burke has been denied an injunction restraining a disciplinary hearing from taking place after refusing to give an undertaking to stay away from his workplace.

The High Court ruled yesterday he had satisfied the standard for the injunction, but it could only be granted if he agreed to comply with court orders restraining him from attending at Wilson’s Hospital School.

But when the matter was mentioned in court again this morning, Mr Burke indicated he would not comply.

“I have won my application. I have a strong case the disciplinary action is irremediably flawed,” he told Mr Justice Conor Dignam.

“Yet I understand that you have made the judgment conditional on me obeying the orders of Judge Stack and Judge Barrett.

“You are asking me to agree to something that is flawed, wrong and unconstitutional.”

His stance means that the disciplinary hearing, scheduled to take place tomorrow at a hotel in Mullingar, will now go ahead.

After hearing from Mr Burke, the judge said: “I want to make it clear you didn’t succeed in getting your injunction. It is incorrect to describe you as succeeding in the injunction.”

Mr Burke, who was joined in court by his brother Isaac, sister Ammi, and parents Sean and Martina, told the judge: “You are making it impossible for me to get an injunction which I deserve against the school’s reprehensible disciplinary procedures.”

He said there were two reasons he had been suspended.

These were that he refused to comply with a “demand” from the then principal of the school, Niamh McShane, “that I participate in transgenderism” and, secondly, that he expressed his religious view on transgenderism.

“Yet at the end of this judgment you make the whole outcome of the matter, having decided I deserve the injunction, dependent on me accepting what is to me an abomination,” said Mr Burke.

Mr Burke, an evangelical Christian, was suspended from the Co Westmeath school last August after clashing with management over request that a transgender child be addressed by a new name and that “they/their” pronouns be used in connection with them.

He claimed that to do so would violate his religious beliefs.

He subsequently defied court orders restraining him from attending its premises in Multyfarnham.

The teacher ended up spending 108 days in prison for contempt of court, during which time he repeatedly refused to purge his contempt, claiming that complying with the orders would violate his religious beliefs.

The disciplinary process was suspended while he was in prison, but the school put Mr Burke on notice of its intention to progress it as soon as he was released in December.

Today, Mr Burke criticised the temporary orders, made last August and September, that he is being asked to comply with.

The first, by Ms Justice Stack, restrained Mr Burke from attending the school or from attempting to teach classes there.

A second order by Mr Justice Barrett restrained Mr Burke from attending the school for the duration of his suspension on full pay, from interfering with an appointed substitute teacher’s duties and teaching, and from failing to comply with directions from the school’s board of management.

Mr Burke said these judgements had been made “in five minutes”, “shorter than the time you would spend in the queue in Spar for a chicken roll”.

He also claimed Mr Justice Barrett “took refuge in a lie” when the judge said Mr Burke’s case was “not about transgenderism” but his refusal to comply with court orders.

Mr Justice Dignam said he was not going to address or engage with all of the comments made by Mr Burke other than to say he had delivered his judgment.

The judge said he made it clear Mr Burke had satisfied the test for injunctive relief but in view of the teacher’s stated intention to continue attending the school he was now exercising his discretion not to grant the injunction sought.

In his ruling on Wednesday, the judge said individuals do not get to pick and choose whether they will comply with court orders, the enforceability of which “is a central plank of any system based on the rule of law”.

He also said it was open to Mr Burke to comply with the orders without prejudice to his contention the orders were wrong and that Ms McShane’s instruction was unlawful.

Mr Justice Dignam said Mr Burke had established the test for the granting of an interlocutory injunction on two grounds.

These were Mr Burke's claim that there were findings and conclusions in a report presented to the board of management which he wasn't given the opportunity to respond to and, secondly, that a report written by Ms McShane was read at a board meeting he wasn't invited to, depriving him of natural justice and fair procedures.

He said there was a strong case Mr Burke was likely to succeed at a full trial of the action in showing that it was wrong for Ms McShane to attend at the meeting of the school board on August 15 last year where the report was read out.

The report detailed incidents in which Mr Burke publicly questioned her request, including at a church service and after a school dinner.

The board meeting took place a week before Mr Burke was suspended.

The judge also said a strong case had been made by Mr Burke that the report contained some findings and conclusions and that it was flawed.

He said there was a risk that the terms of the report which were read and discussed at the meeting would taint the views of the board members who were present.

Mr Justice Dignam said whether or not the disciplinary process had gone irremediably wrong would be a matter for the full trial of the action, which is due to take place in the coming months.