Enoch Burke has traded one prison for another as fines for his daily vigil at school pass the €5,000 mark

Despite boredom and cold, there is no sign the teacher plans to end lonely protest any time soon

Enoch Burke outside Wilson&rsquo;s Hospital School this week. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Enoch Burke’s daily trek to the school he was sacked from is just another prison he has created for himself.

In Mountjoy there was a locked door to prevent him getting out. In Wilson’s Hospital there is a locked door preventing him getting in. But he feels compelled to stay at that door, with his mounting fine now more than €5,000.

