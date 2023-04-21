| 11.8°C Dublin

Enoch Burke fines to tip over €60,000 as sacked teacher continues to turn up at school

Conor Feehan and Shane Phelan

Sacked teacher Enoch Burke’s fines for persisting to turn up at his old workplace will tip over the €60,000 figure this weekend.

Mr Burke continues to make the regular trek from Castlebar in Co Mayo to Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham in Co Westmeath despite a daily fine of €700 imposed upon him by the High Court on January 27 for contempt.

