Enoch Burke spent 108 days in jail last year before being released four days before Christmas

Parents of pupils at Wilson’s Hospital School have been assured classes are continuing as normal despite the presence of teacher Enoch Burke on the premises.

Mr Burke turned up this morning for the second day in a row, in defiance of his suspension and a court order, after the Co Westmeath school reopened following the Christmas break.

However, it is understood that he is not having any contact with pupils and is confined to a corridor.

In a message to parents, principal Frank Milling said classes were continuing as normal and students and staff were engaged in normal activities.

The principal said a small section of one corridor was unavailable for access and that he was supervising the situation.

The message made no reference to the possibility of further legal action against Mr Burke, who has been at odds with school management over a request that teachers call a transgender child “they” instead of “he”.

The German and history teacher is an evangelical Christian and says transgenderism is against his religious beliefs.

A number of incidents in which he publicly expressed opposition to the request led to his suspension on full pay in August pending the outcome of a disciplinary process. But he refused to stay away from the school, even when court orders were secured restraining him from doing so.

Mr Burke spent 108 days in jail last year for contempt of court and repeatedly refused to purge his contempt.

However, a judge finally ordered his release from Mountjoy Prison on December 21 after finding the teacher was “exploiting his imprisonment for his own ends”.

It is thought the school would have to bring fresh attachment and committal proceedings in the High Court before gardaí could intervene to remove Mr Burke from the premises.

However, lawyers for the school were not present in court this morning and the court has not been put on notice of any application.

Mr Burke arrived just before 8.30am this morning and was again in a car driven by his father Sean.

He also arrived at the school around the same time on Thursday and was later collected by his father and driven away at 3.45pm.

Independent.ie has again today contacted the school for comment.

The school declined to comment when contacted on Thursday.

Enoch Burke being brought into Bridewell Garda station last September. Photo: Collins Courts

Enoch Burke being brought into Bridewell Garda station last September. Photo: Collins Courts

Gardaí were aware of his presence at the Church of Ireland diocesan boarding school in Multyfarnham, but the force said it had no role at this time “as these matters refer to a civil order”.

If the school is to make a fresh application, it may decide to wait until next Wednesday when Mr Burke is due back in court.

The teacher is set to make an application for an injunction stopping the school from holding a disciplinary meeting planned for January 19.

An existing temporary court order restrains Mr Burke from attending for work or attempting to teach children at the school.

In a ruling releasing Mr Burke last month, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore warned that the only threat to teacher’s freedom would be if he again breaches any order of the court. The judge said the court could impose financial sanctions, either instead of or in conjunction with incarceration, if Mr Burke broke orders again.

Despite these threats, Mr Burke returned to the school as soon as it reopened after the Christmas holidays.

It is understood gardaí liaised with the school throughout the day on Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, a Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are aware of the matters as highlighted. As these matters refer to a civil order, An Garda Síochána has no role at this time.

“The role of An Garda Síochána is to ensure peace and public order is maintained, and no criminal offence is committed.”

The High Court has heard that on previous occasions Mr Burke attended at the school for the hours he would have been rostered to work had he not been suspended. On those occasions he ended up sitting in an empty classroom and students were brought to another room for their lessons.

Mr Burke has repeatedly claimed that he could not comply with the principal’s request due to his religious beliefs and that court orders restraining him from attending for work at the school breach his constitutional rights.

His first attendance at the school came a day after he had sought a High Court injunction preventing the school from holding a disciplinary meeting to consider allegations of misconduct against him.

Mr Burke appeared before a vacation sitting of the High Court on Wednesday where he secured permission from Ms Justice Siobhan Stack, on an ex-parte basis, to serve short notice of the injunction application on Wilson’s Hospital School.

The judge made the matter returnable on to January 11, before Mr Justice O’Moore when the new legal term commences.

Mr Burke told the court he received a letter from the school on December 22 informing him that a disciplinary hearing, which had originally been fixed for last September but was put on hold following his imprisonment for contempt, would now go ahead on January 19.

Mr Burke told Ms Justice Stack he wished to seek an injunction preventing that meeting from going ahead.

He said he had previously made a similar application for an injunction regarding the disciplinary meeting before a different judge. However, that application was not ruled on after the school gave an undertaking to the court that it would pause the disciplinary process and only restart it on notice to Mr Burke.

Mr Burke complained about the return date, saying the matter was extremely urgent and asked the judge to make it returnable before January 11.

But the judge refused to bring the matter back before the court any earlier.