Minister for Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys (third from left) and SuperValu marketing director Ray Kelly (right) present Cormac McCarthy and Teresa McGrath of Ennis TidyTowns Committee in Clare with their awards for Ireland's Tidiest Town in the RDS today. Photo: Naoise Culhane

The Banner roars echoed – though only virtually – as Ennis was crowned winner of Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021.

A walking bus initiative, innovative water bottle filling stations, pollinator corridors and a litter-free environment were amongst the factors that saw the Co Clare town stand out amongst some fierce competition across the country.

After the cancellation of the event last year, the event was back in person – though on a smaller scale – at the RDS in Dublin, with a small number of representatives present.

Last time, Ennis was just a single point off victory but the pandemic saw them focus on many new projects that catapulted them to first place this time round.

And though facemasks and plastic gloves were the scourge of every town and village in Ireland because of the pandemic, the Ennis committee noted that thanks to the 20 or 30 local families who became involved in litter picking campaigns because they wanted to do something positive for their locality during lockdown, the litter accumulations were ‘being picked up as fast as they were being dropped’.

Chairperson of the TidyTowns Committee Cormac McCarthy said they were overcome by their win which he said was only possible due to the sterling work of many groups across their community – from the local Direct Provision Centre, to the Brothers of Charity, the GAA and the Residents’ Associations.

Vice chairperson Teresa McGrath said she has been involved in the SuperValu TidyTowns initiative in Ennis for the past 30 years and believes the country is now going back to the way things were “50 or 100 years ago” because of the greater connectivity in the local community and the growth of farmers’ markets, with the pandemic fostering a greater sense of place.

The event was streamed live to thousands of TidyTowns volunteers around the country who were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winners.

Ennis beat off competition from 847 entries and was also named Ireland’s Tidiest Urban Centre.

Cobh was unveiled as Ireland’s tidiest large town, earning praise from judges for its work to gain recognition as one of the best cruise destinations in the world, as well as for its initiative to install boxes for nesting swifts and maintaining pollinator corridors for bees and insects.

Ireland’s tidiest small town is Abbeyleix, Co Laois. It was commended for its shopfronts, for their actions on implementing sustainable development goals and for developing Abbeyleix as a walking and cycling friendly town. It was particularly commended for its dedication with its 5am morning clean-ups.

The award for the tidiest village went to Geashill in Co Offaly, commended for their use of social media – taking to Zoom to keep the community engaged and its planting scheme, with 1,000 bulbs planted with the assistance of local school children, as well as its twice daily litter picks. Judges said its recycling points were one of the very best they have seen in the competition.

Minister for Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys paid tribute to the volunteers for continuing the work to maintain their localities throughout the pandemic, saying it created “a wonderful sense of belonging in our communities”.

Announcing additional funding of €1.5 million for the TidyTowns contest across the country, the minister commented: “From small acorns grow mighty oaks, so too with the seeds sewn by many generations of TidyTowns volunteers.

"What was sewn by our former volunteers many years ago gives shade and shelter to today’s volunteers.

“It can take time to see results, but your perseverance has resulted in this. As former business minister I say never before in our country’s history has it been so important to support our local towns.

"If we keep our business in town, we will keep our towns in business so I say support local.”