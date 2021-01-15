Enjoy the weekend sunshine while it lasts, urges Met Éireann as heavy rain forecast in coming weeks

Shannon Gilligan with her Shitzu dog Ruby both from Dublin on North Bull Island enjoying the weather in Dollymount, Dublin. (Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins)

HOUSEHOLDERS were warned to make the most of the cold, dry and sunny spells this weekend as the coming week threatens to prove a wash-out.

Met Éireann forecast extensive rain showers for next week - some of which will prove prolonged and heavy enough to pose a risk of localised flooding in some areas.

However, lockdown-weary householders will first have the chance to enjoy outdoor exercise with Saturday and Sunday set to deliver cold but dry and bright spells.

Gardaí warned that people should adhere to the 5km travel limit under the Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown for non-essential journeys with extra patrols of beauty spots and attractions planned over the weekend to ensure compliance with public health guidelines.

Fines of €100 are now being issued for those who breach the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

But the weekend weather will allow for some outdoor exercise, a bit of vital gardening or even a stroll to the local shop.

"Saturday will be a fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers - mainly across Ulster and western counties with highest temperatures will range 6C to 9C," a spokesperson said.

The midlands and east will see cold but lengthy clear spells with a frost in many places.

Overnight temperatures will hover around freezing.

"Sunday will see showers of rain and drizzle over Ulster and north Connacht which may become persistent at times."

It will prove mostly cloudy elsewhere with only occasional sunny spells and highest temperatures 6C to 9C."

Sunday evening will prove milder with temperatures unlikely to drop below 1C.

"Monday will see a bright start in the east but it will give way to cloudier conditions with rain, heavy at times in the southwest, extending across the country by evening."

"The rain will be sufficiently heavy to bring the risk of localised flooding."

Temperatures will prove milder with some areas seeing highs of almost 11C though it will be coldest in Ulster.

"Rain will persist over Monday night and will be heaviest in the west with a continued risk of localised flooding."

"The rain will turn more showery during Tuesday afternoon as much colder air spreads from the northwest, some falls may involve sleet over higher ground later in the day."

While the highest temperatures will again reach 11C, it will become much cooler everywhere by late afternoon.

"Wednesday will see sunny spells and blustery showers with some turning wintry over higher ground and highs of 4C to 7C."

Beyond Wednesday, the current indications are for it to remain quite cool up to the weekend in a predominantly north-westerly airflow but which will feed in further blustery showers, most frequent in the north and west.

Online Editors