Energy support scheme may be extended to help more businesses with big bills

The Government is seeking to extend and expand eligibility for the energy support scheme for businesses with high gas and electricity bills this winter.

As ministers consider which of the cost-of-living supports for households and firms to extend beyond the end of next month, it is expected that the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS), which is among the measures due to lapse on February 28, will be extended until at least the summer.

Eligibility, which has so far had a lower take-up than expected, may also be expanded, with the current criteria that businesses show a 50pc or more rise in the unit price of their electricity or gas likely to be reviewed and possibly lowered, the Sunday Independent understands.

One Government source said TBESS was “highly likely to be extended”, while another said officials are examining extending and making changes around eligibility.

Speaking yesterday, Finance Minister Michael McGrath declined to be drawn on extending or expanding TBESS, but said he has asked officials to examine the scheme in advance of ministerial talks on cost-of-living measures in the coming weeks.

“The uptake on the energy support scheme for businesses has been lower than expected and, in considering the future of the scheme, we are examining the reasons for this, including the eligibility criteria,” he said. “I have asked my officials to look at these criteria, taking on board the feedback from businesses.”

TBESS provides qualifying businesses with up to 40pc of the rise in electricity or gas bills up to €10,000 a month and, in certain circumstances, up to €30,000.

Figures released yesterday show that as of last Wednesday, 15,275 businesses have registered with Revenue for the scheme. Of these, 9,148 have begun the claim process, with 5,793 claims having been approved to a value of €17.49m, of which €13.24m has been paid out.

However, as much as €1.3bn has been set aside for the scheme, and the low take-up is likely to prompt a government rethink within.

Mr McGrath also said he has officials in the Department of Finance to assess all the cost-of-living measures currently due to expire at the end of next month ahead of talks on which of them may be extended.

As well as the energy support scheme, the cuts in Vat on hospitality, electricity and gas, as well as the reductions in excise duty on petrol and diesel, are due to expire, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar previously warning of a “cliff edge” for customers at the end of next month.

Ministers are also likely to consider the future of the €200 electricity credit, the third and final round of which is due to be applied to bills in March and April.

The possibility of a further €200 credit being applied in the coming months has been raised, although government sources said a pledge to provide assistance next autumn and winter may be more likely.

Mr McGrath added: “The reductions in the wholesale price of gas that we’ve seen have not yet fed through to the bills that households and businesses are getting, so some people are still under real pressure.”